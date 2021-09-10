‘Melrose Place’ stars reunite on ‘Fantasy Island’: ‘So much fun’

As you prepare for Fantasy Island episode 7 to arrive on Fox this coming week, there are a couple of things to know. Take, for starters, the fact that it’s shifting back to its standard timeslot on Tuesday night. Also, it just so happens to also be the penultimate episode of the season! The finale is airing one week from tonight though ultimately, we’re not expecting either one of the upcoming episodes to be connected. Most of the stories on this show are, of course, self-contained, which is exactly the thing that makes this stand out amidst most of the other programming that is out there.

