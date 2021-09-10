CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Melrose Place’ stars reunite on ‘Fantasy Island’: ‘So much fun’

By Stephanie Weaver
fox5ny.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES - We’re heading from Melrose Place to Fantasy Island in a star-studded reunion. Laura Leighton, Josie Bissett and Daphne Zuniga — all known for starring in the iconic ‘90s show "Melrose Place" — will guest-star in an all-new episode of "Fantasy Island." "Melrose was on FOX, and we’re...

