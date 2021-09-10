Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor Bill de Blasio work together to boost security before the 20th anniversary of 9/11

Governor Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio are both pushing for cooperation between the city and state for stronger security.

The 20th anniversary for the 9/11 attacks is Saturday.

After a meeting, officials shared no credible threats were made against New York City.

There will still be additional security for events honoring those who died in the attacks.

Hochul and de Blasio appear to be working well together, which is quite the opposite of how former governor Andrew Cuomo and the Mayor acted.

Both de Blasio and Hochul want to run for governor in 2022.

