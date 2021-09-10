Sheriff’s Office Releases Recap on Events That Led to Fugitive Being Taken Into Custody Following Today’s Standoff in McKinleyville
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. A wanted fugitive has peacefully surrendered to law enforcement following nearly two hours of negotiations in southeast McKinleyville. Matthew Lyle Dilley, age 34 of Arcata, surrendered to law enforcement on Sept. 10, 2021 at approximately 1:15 p.m. on Sandpiper Lane after an...lostcoastoutpost.com
