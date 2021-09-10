Twin Tiers parents express frustration over mask mandates

School districts in the Twin Tiers region have parents and legislators still trying to figure out whether or not students and teachers should wear masks as children return to school.

Parents in both Pennsylvania and New York have expressed frustration over the late announcement and are now protesting the decision.

Parents in Pennsylvania blame Governor Wolf, saying he left it up to the parents then turned around and changed his mind.

In New York, parents directed their frustration toward the New York Public Health law that was put into place by Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker.

Some teachers in New York agree with the mandate, worried that they could end up going remote again without precautions in place.

