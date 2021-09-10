CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

One more stimulus check? Could $2,000 payments be possible under new federal plan?

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VTOpq_0bscvxGi00

How big will the next round of stimulus checks be? $600, $1,200, $2,000, or even more?

Next week a third round of Child Tax Credit payments will go out to most American families. The official date for those stimulus payments, part of the American Rescue Plan, are scheduled to hit bank accounts by direct deposit on September 15. Those won’t be the only stimulus check payments going out to families across the U.S. though.

New reporting shows that a number of states across the U.S. are working on their own plans, including sending payments of $5,000 and $15,200 to some New Yorkers. Those are the largest stimulus checks being distributed anywhere in the U.S. to date. However, there are a number of other stimulus checks scheduled for households of differing shapes and sizes.

What stimulus checks have been approved as of now?

– California has approved one-time stimulus checks of $600 for a vast majority of families. In fact, two-thirds of the entire state’s population is eligible for these payments. They are expected to go out in the coming weeks. Officials there are optimistic that they will be fully distributed by late-October. Families that have children will also get an additional $500.

– Several states are paying teachers extra in form of a fourth stimulus check. Georgia, Florida, Colorado, Texas, and California are all participating. The checks range in value, but climb up to approximately $1,000 in select locations.

– First responders in Florida are also getting a one-time stimulus check. These will be worth approximately $600.

Is Congress considering any other stimulus checks?

The short answer is ‘yes and no’. A Change.org petition has garnered more than 2.8 million signatures and calls on lawmakers to approve another round of stimulus checks that would be worth $2,000 for adults and $1,000 for children. The petition cites ongoing recovery, as well as the lack of equitable recovery in communities of color, and poorer ones in general.

This would also secure another $1,000 stimulus check for families with children- in addition to the $2,000 for each adult.

Some lawmakers have expressed support for the measure, and have even called for more aggressive stimulus spending, but the Biden Administration has not shown any interest in making that a reality.

Extending the Child Tax Credit payments has been another option tossed around by some lawmakers. While there’s a very real push to make that a reality through 2025 – coming up with a way to pay for it has been a challenge for all lawmakers. It’s part of Democrats’ $3.5 trillion spending plan touted as the Biden Administration’s Build Back Better initiative.

What about past stimulus checks? Are those still going out?

The IRS is still processing past stimulus checks- and for families who have been waiting months, or even a year for tax refunds or stimulus payments- it will feel like a ‘new’ stimulus check when those arrive. However, the IRS does have a tool available called Get My Refund where taxpayers can see what stimulus checks they’re owed- and what ones might be coming soon.

Click here to use the Get My Payment tool from the IRS

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition and Sunday Insight newsletters. They are dedicated to keeping you in the know. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)

Comments / 447

Angela Coggins
7d ago

What about people on Medicare getting limited money and have to pick between food and medicine. Enough of the family’s with children, no one made them have all those kids.

Reply(15)
98
Anna K. Johnson
7d ago

I'm really grateful that your helping families but...what about the rest of America's people? Don't we count?? I'm not really understanding how this working??? someone please explain. I've read it a few times and it looks like if u don't have kids you are going to get anything or am I not reading it right???

Reply(14)
59
JoAnn Loffler
7d ago

This would mean to seniors and disabled, we can survive... Right now without anything being done, we are struggling to keep from becoming homeless, losing our utilities, living to the next pay day to give our last cent to those who think they deserve it more.

Reply(5)
41
Related
CBS Detroit

Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You See Another Relief Payment Soon?

(CBS Detroit) — The pandemic continues a year and a half after COVID first shut down the economy in March of 2020. The Delta is variant driving up case numbers among the unvaccinated. President Biden is instituting stronger efforts to encourage vaccines, as the rise in cases threatens to slow the improving economy. Meanwhile, significant recovery has yet to reach some segments of the population. Unemployment still exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended on Labor Day. Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check could help those who are still wondering how to make ends meet. A few places have recognized that need for additional help and stepped up with additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) provide another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS
WSET

Here's who gets the new stimulus checks and when they will arrive

BALTIMORE (WBFF/WKRC) - Billions of dollars have already been put into the hands of taxpayers through the American Recovery Act to help people recover from the coronavirus pandemic. On September 15, 2021, the third payment of the enhanced federal Child Tax Credit will be delivered to families with children under 18 years old. This will be the third check in a series of six payments. People who get the money through direct deposit will receive it that day. People who receive the money with a physical check will have to wait for the mail to arrive.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Tax Credit#American#The American Rescue Plan#New Yorkers#Change Org#Democrats
HuffingtonPost

$100 Million Trump Tower Loan Placed On Bank 'Watch List' Over Vacancies

A $100 million loan to Donald Trump’s flagship Trump Tower in Manhattan has been placed on a “watch list” by Wells Fargo Bank because of troubling “lower than average occupancy” in the building. Occupancy has dropped from 85.9% at the end of last year to 78.9% currently, according to Wells...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Iphone
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Stimulus Check
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
IRS
Motley Fool

Stimulus Check Update: 5 Reasons $2,000 Monthly Checks Are Essential

There are millions of Americans hanging on by their fingernails, but lawmakers have the power to improve the situation. Let's be upfront: There is little chance that Republicans in the House and Senate will vote to distribute more funds to the American people, despite the ongoing battle with COVID-19. Still, highly respected economists, Democratic lawmakers, and everyday people continue to advocate for additional financial assistance until the pandemic has reached its dark conclusion.
U.S. POLITICS
deseret.com

Why there might be an extra $300 in your bank account

The third round of child tax credit payments will reach the homes of 60 million children on Sept. 15, CBS News has reported. The child tax credit payments are a part of the American Rescue Plan — the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill that passed Congress in March, the Deseret News reported.
PERSONAL FINANCE
CNET

Monthly child tax credit checks end in 3 months, unless the benefit is extended. What to know

After families were issued their third child tax credit check this week, they'll have three more payments in 2021 and one in 2022. Due to changes made in the American Rescue Plan to help struggling families, households receive 50% of the total credit in advance monthly installments, and the rest with a tax refund in 2022. That could mean a total of up to $3,000 annually for each child between ages 6 and 17, and up to $3,600 annually for each child under age 6. And the credit's fully refundable -- parents don't need an income to qualify.
INCOME TAX
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy