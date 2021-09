I had a bit of Deja Vu last night because I was at this show but 3 years ago. Even though it was the same time of year and the same venue, last night’s show was different from the last time. It was the same old Leon Bridges with his infinite amount of soul and swagger but for some reason, I felt that the show seemed to be choppy. That silky smoothness that I came to know was there in the songs but from one song to the next it felt a bit disjointed. Being the first show this Summerfest that I felt the crowd was truly into it, it didn’t slow him down from playing hit after hit mixed with his fantastic new songs.

14 DAYS AGO