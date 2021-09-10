CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

1-year-old girl dies after mother leaves her in car for almost 10 hours

By ABC7 News
 8 days ago
ABC NEWS — A 1-year-old girl was found dead after her mother left her in a car for almost 10 hours in Houston, officials said.

Law enforcement responded to reports of a child left in a car around 6:30 on Thursday evening.

Investigators believe the mother of the child drove the toddler and her siblings, ages 3 and 5, to their daycare in the morning. She left her 1-year-old in the vehicle and drove back to their house.

The mom took another vehicle to go exercise during the day.

When she arrived to pick up her three children, only two kids were there. The daycare did not have a record of the little girl being dropped off with her siblings.

She was found in the original car around 6 PM. The 1-year-old had been there since 8:30 AM.

The child was found on the floor of the car and pronounced dead at the scene. The high in Houston on Thursday was 91 degrees.

Deputies are interviewing the parents, as reported by ABC News.

