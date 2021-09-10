CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The College updates COVID-19 guidelines

By Alyssa Marzili
etownian.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAug. 11, Elizabethtown College announced through Campus News updated guidelines to best protect the community against COVID-19. The newest guidelines required all students regardless of vaccination status to wear masks inside buildings. The changes were made in consideration of state guidelines, as well as Lancaster County becoming classified as “substantial” in the number of COVID-19 cases. A student could only be exempted from wearing a mask if they contacted Lynne Davies with a health condition.

