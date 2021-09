Mark Guarino, a chiropractor from Glen Allen, remembers heading up to New York for a family funeral and a chiropractic seminar a few weeks after Sept. 11, 2001. Originally from about 20 miles outside of Manhattan in New Jersey, Guarino wanted to go into the city and help. Fellow chiropractor Dr. Jay Liss proposed they volunteer their services on the Red Cross Ship where first responders went to rest and recover in between shifts sorting through the rubble at Ground Zero.

