Fighting for American Energy Independence

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas, Sept. 7, 2021 /CNW/ - enCore Energy Corp. ("enCore") (TSXV: EU) (OTCQB: ENCUF) and Azarga Uranium Corp. ("Azarga") (TSX: AZZ) (OTCQB: AZZUF) (FRA: P8AA) are pleased to announce that they have entered into a definitive arrangement agreement (the "Agreement") whereby enCore will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Azarga pursuant to a court-approved plan of arrangement (the "Transaction"). The Transaction consolidates an industry leading pipeline of exploration and development staged in-situ recovery ("ISR") focused uranium projects located in the United States, including the licensed Rosita & Kingsville Dome past producing uranium production facilities in South Texas, the advanced stage Dewey Burdock development project in South Dakota, which has been issued its key federal permits, the PEA-staged Gas Hills Project located in Wyoming, and a portfolio of resource staged projects throughout the United States. The combined company will possess a uranium resource base of 90.0 million pounds in the measured & indicated category, 9.9 million pounds in the inferred category, as well as 68.4 million pounds in the historic category*.
