CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Fighting for American Energy Independence

By Shelly Short
swark.today
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArkansas families, businesses and communities understand the importance of an affordable, reliable and clean energy supply. We rely on low-cost energy in order to drive our vehicles to all the places we need to get to in our daily lives, heat and light our homes and businesses, and meet a number of other essential needs. This reality means we need policies that enable us to access inexpensive energy sources while also supporting economic opportunities to help us succeed into the future.

swark.today

Comments / 0

Related
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Lynn Schmidt: American citizenship means fighting for the common welfare, not just liberty

The Founding Fathers may have declared independence from Britain in 1776, but the real work of putting together the new government did not take place until the Constitutional Convention met between May and September of 1787 in the Pennsylvania State House (Independence Hall) in Philadelphia. After the debate and work ended, and the delegates were leaving the hall, Elizabeth Powell, who was waiting in the crowd, is said to have asked Benjamin Franklin, “Well, doctor, what have we got? A republic or a monarchy?” Franklin responded, “A republic, madam, if you can keep it.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wglt.org

An Advocate Fights For Equity In New Energy Legislation

This Illinois Senate on Monday passed a sweeping energy bill that made its way through the House last week. The legislation now heads to Gov. JB Pritzker for his signature. In addition to putting Illinois on track for a "100% clean energy future," the bill focuses on equity in clean energy jobs.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Solar Energy#Sustainable Energy#Wind Energy#The Natural State#Lexicon Inc#Seal Solar#The White House#Americans#Senate
CBS 58

Milwaukee alderman wants city energy independence for emergencies

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee First District Alderman Robert Bauman said events like recent Milwaukee storms, and hurricanes across the country, show that public utilities can't stand up to today's severe weather. "We can't depend on these utilities anymore," Bauman said. They're not accountable to the public. We have to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Bakersfield Californian

Community Voices: Kern County: Championing the case for California’s energy independence

Growing up in the 1970s, energy independence was considered one of the most important aspirations for a nation (or state). The dual energy crises of 1973 and 1979 recall memories of miles-long car queues at gas stations and odd-even (license plate) rationing. During that period, it was not considered a political issue but rather a necessity for economic stability and security.
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

SURVEY: Are Americans Tired of COVID-19 Mandates?

HAMDEN, CT – Are Americans Tired of COVID-19 Mandates? A survey held by Quinnipiac University polled over 1,000 Americans and asked them questions related to COVID-19. First they were asked whether they support or oppose requiring COVID-19 vaccines of: Healthcare workers 57 percent support 40 percent oppose Federal government employees and contractors 53 percent support 45 percent oppose Employees of businesses  50 percent support 49 percent oppose Students at universities 50 percent support 48 percent oppose;  Students age 12 and over 48 percent support 49…
PUBLIC HEALTH
Cheddar News

Software Company Arcadia on Fighting Climate Change With Cheaper Solar Energy

Kiran Bhatraju, founder and CEO of Arcadia, a software company that facilitates solar power use in homes, joined Cheddar’s "Closing Bell" to discuss his company’s goal to bring renewable energy sources to combat climate change at affordable rates. He noted that though many Americans will never have the opportunity to deploy large solar panel installations, Arcadia will still let them tap into savings from its community solar projects. "The beauty of it is, it’s a guaranteed 5 to 10 percent savings on your energy bill," Bhatraju said.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
investing.com

Camber Energy vs. SilverBow Resources: Which Independent Oil & Gas Stock is a Better Investment?

Rising oil & gas prices due to growing demand and a supply shortage are expected to continue driving the oil & gas industry’s growth in the coming months. Thus, oil & gas stocks Camber (CEI) and SilverBow (SBOW) should benefit. But which of these stocks is a better buy now? Read more to find out.Camber Energy, Inc. (CEI) is a Houston, Tex.-based independent oil and natural gas company that acquires, develops, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Cline shale and upper Wolfberry shale Glasscock County, Texas. In comparison, SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW). which is also a Houston-based oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale located in South Texas.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Brenham Banner-Press

enCore Energy and Azarga Uranium To Combine To Create Leading American Uranium ISR Company

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas, Sept. 7, 2021 /CNW/ - enCore Energy Corp. ("enCore") (TSXV: EU) (OTCQB: ENCUF) and Azarga Uranium Corp. ("Azarga") (TSX: AZZ) (OTCQB: AZZUF) (FRA: P8AA) are pleased to announce that they have entered into a definitive arrangement agreement (the "Agreement") whereby enCore will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Azarga pursuant to a court-approved plan of arrangement (the "Transaction"). The Transaction consolidates an industry leading pipeline of exploration and development staged in-situ recovery ("ISR") focused uranium projects located in the United States, including the licensed Rosita & Kingsville Dome past producing uranium production facilities in South Texas, the advanced stage Dewey Burdock development project in South Dakota, which has been issued its key federal permits, the PEA-staged Gas Hills Project located in Wyoming, and a portfolio of resource staged projects throughout the United States. The combined company will possess a uranium resource base of 90.0 million pounds in the measured & indicated category, 9.9 million pounds in the inferred category, as well as 68.4 million pounds in the historic category*.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
AFP

World leaders descend on New York despite pandemic

Some 100 world leaders descend on New York next week in a partial return of the annual UN extravaganza despite Covid concerns, with progress sought on pressing global problems -- starting with the pandemic. The far-right leader said he plans to come to New York even though he is not vaccinated against Covid-19, defying New York city authorities who want everyone to present proof of vaccination.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
theloadstar.com

American Seafoods Company fights giant Jones Act penalties

The extraordinary story of seafood shipper American Seafoods Co, which transports fish and other seafoods from Alaska to customers in the US east coast region. To circumvent Jones Act regulations, which forbids non-US shipping lines from carrying domestic cabotage cargo from one US port to another, American Seafoods has been sending its shipments on foreign-flagged vessels via the Panama Canal to Canada’s Atlantic coast, and then transporting overland to the US. The company argues that the practice is perfectly legitimate. US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) disagrees and has so far issued penalties totalling $350m, according to The Maritime Executive. American Seafoods has called it “an unjustifiable agency overreach”.
INDUSTRY
WashingtonExaminer

Leaders of China, India, and other major economies skip out on Biden's latest climate forum

A number of key world leaders were notably absent from President Joe Biden's Friday morning climate forum. Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, representing the two countries the scientific community believes are the linchpins in effectively combating climate change, did not participate in the reconvening of the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate. Both leaders took part in the first forum, held by the White House in spring 2021.
U.S. POLITICS
CBS Detroit

Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You See Another Relief Payment Soon?

(CBS Detroit) — The pandemic continues a year and a half after COVID first shut down the economy in March of 2020. The Delta is variant driving up case numbers among the unvaccinated. President Biden is instituting stronger efforts to encourage vaccines, as the rise in cases threatens to slow the improving economy. Meanwhile, significant recovery has yet to reach some segments of the population. Unemployment still exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended on Labor Day. Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check could help those who are still wondering how to make ends meet. A few places have recognized that need for additional help and stepped up with additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) provide another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS
Fareeha Arshad

Three policies from the Nazi period

Hitler and his followers were some of the cruellest people ever to walk the earth — there is no denying that. They committed some of the most inhumane and atrocious acts known to humanity. Still, amidst the evil that lurked during the Nazi period, there were glimpses of good reflected among the authorities. Despite how sinister and corrupt the Nazis policies were, specific strategies they executed to better their people and the environment. Let’s have a look at some of such policies implemented that continue to benefit us until today.
washingtonnewsday.com

Update on the Fourth Stimulus Check: Direct Payments Benefited Millions; Will More Funds Be Available?

Update on the Fourth Stimulus Check: Direct Payments Benefited Millions; Will More Funds Be Available?. It’s no secret that Americans thought the Economic Impact Payments, also known as stimulus checks, that were distributed during the COVID-19 Pandemic benefited them greatly, but now the true extent of the checks’ impact on improving lives, in addition to other benefits, is being revealed—increasing calls for more money to be sent out as a result.
PERSONAL FINANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy