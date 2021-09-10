CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will LAUSD’s New Funding Plan Help the ‘School Choice’ Movement?

By Jack Ross
capitalandmain.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven though it is flush with cash from several federal relief packages, the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) wants to switch funding models next year, instituting a controversial structure called Student Centered Funding (SCF) that ties a school’s funding to its student enrollment. Under SCF, schools are awarded a base rate for each child and receive additional funds if the student is considered needier — if they are learning English, for instance, or if they’re in foster care or qualify for free lunch.

