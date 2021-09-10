CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peru, NE

Jack Gene Whisler

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJack Gene Whisler, age 59 of Peru, passed away Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at his home in Peru. Survivors include his daughter Ashley May Schramm of Falls City; son and daughter-in-law Benjamin Gene and Kelly Whisler of Falls City; grandchildren Cameron Riley and Daphne Kae Schramm; sisters and brother-in-law Jackie Kuskie of Central City, Judi Shannon of Elma, WA, Juanita Whisler of Tacoma, WA, Julia and Randy Perry of Peru; brothers and sisters-in-law Joe and Gloria Whisler of Deepwater, MO, Jeff Whisler of Bay City, TX, Jay and Susan Whisler of Hershey, Josh and Jackie Whisler of Peru, Jerry and Suzanne Whisler of Auburn; other relatives and friends.

