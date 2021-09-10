CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Owen Power explains decision to go back to Michigan after being selected No. 1 overall in NHL draft

NCAA.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch a single shift of Owen Power and it’s easy to see the comparisons many make between the current Michigan defender and top-tier NHL defenseman Victor Hedman. Big, smooth skating and heavily effective at both ends of the ice. Those qualities excited the Buffalo Sabres enough to select Power No. 1 overall in this summer’s NHL Entry Draft. Power even admits to looking up to and emulating the two-time Stanley Cup champion.

www.ncaa.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Ohio State’s Attendance

Ohio State has consistently had one of the highest attendance numbers in college football. Ohio Stadium seats more than 100,000 fans, with the Buckeyes playing in front of a six-figure crowd nearly every week. This week is different, though. Ohio State is coming off a tough home loss to Oregon....
OHIO STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Indiana fans rip out entire bleacher during game against Cincinnati

The Indiana Hoosiers are having a huge game Saturday against No. 8 Cincinnati, as the Bearcats are primed for a College Football Playoff run. However, things haven’t started well for Cincy, as the Hoosiers are up 14-0 midway through the second quarter. It also seems that the Indiana student section...
INDIANA STATE
The Spun

Ryan Day Announced Major Coaching Update Following Win

Following Ohio State’s loss to Oregon last weekend, there was speculation Ryan Day would make an adjustment to his defensive staff. The Ducks ran circles around the Buckeyes last Saturday. They even scored on the same play multiple times, causing Ohio State fans to call for Day to make an adjustment to his defensive staff and remove defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs from his position.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nebraska, Oklahoma involved in pregame scuffle

Things got a little testy between Nebraska and Oklahoma before their game on Saturday. The Cornhuskers are in Norman to take on the No. 3 Sooners. Oklahoma enters the game with a 2-0 mark, while Nebraska is 2-1 following a win over Buffalo on Sept. 11. It’s the 87th meeting between the 2 programs and the 50th anniversary of the “Game of the Century”, when No. 1 Nebraska beat No. 2 Oklahoma 35-31 on Nov. 25, 1971, en route to a 2nd straight national championship.
NEBRASKA STATE
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Nebraska’s Showing Today

No. 5 Oklahoma just wrapped up a 23-16 win over Nebraska in a game that was much closer than many expected it to be. Nebraska fans aren’t really in the business of moral victories, but they should be encouraged by their team’s performance. Quarterback Adrian Martinez (289 passing yards, two total touchdowns) played one of his best games, and the Husker defense made life hard for OU quarterback Spencer Rattler and company.
COLLEGE SPORTS
thespun.com

College Football World Is Concerned About Clemson Today

In what was supposed to be a quiet day in college football, several juggernauts like Clemson are struggling to put away opponents. The Tigers beat Georgia Tech 73-7 last season. Star quarterback Trevor Lawrence had 404 yards passing and five touchdowns in an explosive offensive outing. We knew Clemson would take a step back this season without Lawrence slinging the rock, but no one predicted the Tigers would lose their offensive identity entirely.
CLEMSON, SC
hockeyjournal.com

NHL Draft 2023 forecast: Frias, Russo among less heralded

It’s typically been a relatively quiet summer for the birth year recently through the NTDP selection and USHL draft process. 2021 hasn’t been an exception for the 2005 birth-year players. For the 2023 draft, players born between Sept. 16, 2004, and Sept. 15, 2005, will be in the first year...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cole Caufield
Person
Luke Hughes
Person
Victor Hedman
Person
Cale Makar
Person
Quinn Hughes
Sports Illustrated

Has Michkov Surpassed Bedard in the 2023 NHL Draft Pecking Order?

Matvei Michkov has been dominant in every recent event he has taken part in. Is he the new No. 1 for the 2023 NHL draft?. Not a subscriber? Sign up today to get the best features and analysis from the NHL and beyond. If you’re already a subscriber, click on the My Account button to sign into your account to renew your subscription, make a payment, redeem a gift, update your payment method and much more...
NHL
FanSided

5 best Arizona Cardinals draft selections of the 2010s

The Arizona Cardinals front office picked five particular players in the NFL Draft during the 2010s that easily stood out among all the rest. The 2010s were a rollercoaster ride for the Arizona Cardinals and their fans. When all was said and done, the team made it to the NFL playoffs just two times during that less than successful decade. While the on-field results for the Cards may not have been great, some of the college prospects that the front office brought to the desert during that time certainly were.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Prospect Roundup: 2022 NHL Draft Eligibles from the OHL

With the pandemic taking a toll on the world last year, junior hockey took hits all over the world but the Ontario Hockey League faced the worst of it. The OHL was the only major junior league in Canada - and the world - that was unable to get their product on the ice last season.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Draft#Stanley Cup#Nhl Entry Draft#Covid#Wolverines#Buffalosabres#Nhldraft#Umass#Harvard
Sports Illustrated

1991 NHL Draft Retrospective: C'mon, Let's Make a Deal

Thirty years ago, Lindros was drafted by the Quebec Nordiques, and every hockey fan of a certain vintage remembers the saga leading up to his trade in 1992. The final deal saw the Philadelphia Flyers send a package to the Nordiques that included highly touted prospect Peter Forsberg, forwards Mike Ricci and Chris Simon, defensemen Steve Duchesne and Kerry Huffman, goalie Ron Hextall, two first-round picks and $15 million. In the lead-up to that swap, however, the Nordiques had spent the better part of a year negotiating with several other clubs, some of which offered packages large enough to reshape the NHL for a generation. Some of these deals never came close to fruition, but others were just an owner’s thumbs up away from being triggered. In the interest of what could have been, let’s take a look at what other clubs were in on the action, the packages they offered and how those deals may have panned out.
NHL
chatsports.com

What Buckeyes will be selected in the 2022 NFL draft?

With one week of college football in the books and the NFL season kicking off tomorrow night night, it seems only fitting to put college and pros together and speculate about next year’s NFL Draft. The three-day, seven-round 2022 draft will be held from April 28-30, 2022. By the time...
NFL
chatsports.com

NHL News: Pittsburgh Penguins, Calgary Flames, and Draft Percentages

NHL.com: Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby had surgery yesterday on his wrist and will be out for at least six weeks. Penguins GM Ron Hextall. “This is not a new injury for Sid. It is something that he has played through for years. After exhausting all minimally-invasive options and much discussion, it was decided that surgery was in his best interest.”
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
NewsBreak
Sports
The Hockey Writers

NHL Draft History – 3rd Pick Overall

Welcome to a brand new series here at The Hockey Writers called “Road to the Draft.” In this series, our draft contributors will count down from 32nd overall all the way to first overall and revisit each player taken with that pick between 2010 and 2020. The goal of this...
NHL
The Big Lead

Michigan State Giving Serious Consideration to Being Back at Some Point

Mark Dantonio built Michigan State into a juggernaut and then allowed the program to forfeit too many gains. A long and fruitful marriage came to an unsatisfying conclusion amid some choppy seas and Mel Tucker was tasked with building trust and victories in East Lansing. A pandemic-altered rookie campaign yielded four losses but two treasured wins: on the road against reviled Michigan and one at home against previously unbeaten Northwestern. Last season was bizarre and the most choose-your-own-adventure to date. The Spartans fanbase, like all the others, happily counted the good stuff and convinced itself the bad didn't count.
MICHIGAN STATE
Gator Country

Grantham explains coverage decisions

Two of the biggest points of emphasis for the Gators’ secondary this offseason were to play more press coverage and to be more physical at the line of scrimmage. The coaches talked about that throughout the offseason, and they were seen on Instagram Live getting onto their players for not lining up close enough to the line of scrimmage.
FOOTBALL
chatsports.com

NBA Draft: Player selected after Luka Garza going different path

Luka Garza was the No. 52 overall pick in the NBA Draft and worked hard to get a two-way contract from the Detroit Pistons. The player selected right after him, Charles Bassey, is going a much different route, holding out for a multi-year NBA contract. Even though he was the...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy