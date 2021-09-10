CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: Alki Point Lighthouse opening for first tours since pre-pandemic

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(2015 photo by Long Bach Nguyen) 3:46 PM: Just in from Debra Alderman of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary:. We are offering timed tickets for groups of friends or family members (up to 10 people per group) for Alki Point Lighthouse guided tours on the afternoons of September 19 and 26th. The 30-minute timeslots on the 19th may already be booked up but there’s still availability on the 26th. Reservations for the free tours are available on this site while supplies last: calendly.com/cgauxiliaryseattle/30min.

FOLLOWUP: Alki Beach Park back to regular hours

While the days are getting shorter, at Alki, they’ve also just gotten longer. Tonight is the first night that Alki Beach Park‘s closing time is back to 11:30 pm, after two months of closing at 10 pm. The early closing time was ordered in early July – first as a holiday-weekend experiment, then as a two-month trial run – days after the shooting that killed 22-year-old Tilorae Shepherd. We confirmed with Seattle Parks this afternoon that there had been no last-minute decision to extend the early closing time. One note: Though the beach is open later now, the fire pits are supposed to be closed for the season as of tonight.
SEATTLE, WA
Oklahoma Daily

'I’ve been waiting for this to happen': Opolis to hold first concert since closing for COVID-19 pandemic

A local micro venue and vegan restaurant will reopen Sept. 10 with live music and will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for entry. Opolis, which first closed at the beginning of summer for renovations, has not hosted an event since the beginning of the pandemic, said Andy Nuñez, the owner. The event will feature three bands: Labrys, Carly Gwin and the Sin and Poolboy.
NORMAN, OK
Laist.com

Huntington Beach Hosts CA’s First Marathon Since Start Of Pandemic

LAist relies on your reader support, not paywalls. Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today during our fall member drive. Saturday's Surf City Marathon in Huntington Beach was the first full marathon held in California since the pandemic...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WTVW

Evansville Civic Theatre performances return for first time since pandemic began

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The house lights came down and the curtain pulled back. A sign of some normalcy returned to the River City on Friday night. It was a big night for the Civic Theatre in Evansville. The first in a series of shows was performed for the first time since January 2020. However, new COVID restrictions were in place for the evening to keep everyone safe.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Eater

Downtown Chicago Will Soon See Its First Food Hall Opening Since the Pandemic

With downtown workers returning to office towers in the Loop, they’re going to need a place for lunch. They’ll soon have a new option: Urbanspace, the city’s first new food hall to open since the pandemic, will debut later this month at State and Washington. The food hall will feature 12 restaurants with familiar local names like Isla Pilipina, the beloved shuttered North Side Filipino restaurant; Edzo’s Burgers, the popular Evanston griddled patty specialists; and Sushi Dokku, a mini version of the West Loop Japanese restaurant.
CHICAGO, IL
AFTER THE RAIN: Dream Dinners West Seattle outdoor open house/fundraiser

After a few days of much-needed rain, the forecast is for sunshine to return early next week. Just in time for Dream Dinners West Seattle (WSB sponsor) to welcome you to a patio open house and fundraiser for Treehouse, which helps kids in foster care. Dream Dinners is teaming with next-door neighbor School of Rock West Seattle for the event 6-8 pm next Tuesday (September 21st), on the big open patio space out front.
SEATTLE, WA
Woman eating fast-food hamburger bites into rotting finger

This fast-food restaurant literally gave her the finger. A Bolivian woman will likely never look at “finger food” the same way again after she allegedly bit into a burger and ended up chomping on a decomposing human finger. A video of the revolting find is currently blowing up online, Newsflash reported.
RESTAURANTS
WEST SEATTLE WILDLIFE: Ever seen one of these?

OMG – what a fantastic discovery! Just sorry that it’s dead…. beanie September 18, 2021 (12:01 pm) My first thought was a ling cod! Those guys can get huge and have similar giant heads. But Cabezon sounds cool!. jed September 18, 2021 (12:28 pm) wow! impressive. WSCurmudgeon September 18, 2021...
SEATTLE, WA
WEST SEATTLE WATER TAXI: Early start both days this weekend

According to an alert tonight from Metro, the West Seattle Water Taxi will start early both days this weekend because of the Orca Half half-marathon. The first runs of the morning on Saturday and Sunday this weekend will be 7:30 am from Pier 50 downtown and 8 am from Seacrest. Shuttles from Seacrest will start early too. This is in addition to the regular schedule, which you can see here. The Orca Half will be run both days between 7:30 am and 1 pm, on sidewalks and trails from Lincoln Park to Don Armeni Boat Ramp, as previewed here. (Water Taxi side note: New bike racks!)
SEATTLE, WA
Southwest Artist Showcase returns – entries welcome!

(Collage of photos featuring artists who participated in 2018) It’s an art show open to everyone – no judging, just showing. The Southwest Artist Showcase returns to the Southwest Library (9010 35th SW) this year, and you have two weeks until it’s time to take your creations to the library for the monthlong show. Here’s the announcement:
SEATTLE, WA
AMC Sees Pre-Pandemic Theater Numbers For The First Time

It was a big weekend for movie theaters. AMC Entertainment is celebrating a turning point in its fight to get movie-goers back into the theater. Labor Day weekend marked the first time the company saw attendance that was higher than the same weekend two years ago. It was helped by...
MOVIES
WICO Welcomes First Ship Since Pandemic Began

The West Indian Company welcomed the passengers and crew of the Norwegian Gem at least 30 minutes earlier than anticipated on Wednesday, according to a WICO release. “We are extremely pleased to welcome old friends and new visitors to our port as we mark the company’s return to regular activity,” WICO President Anthony Ottley said in the release.
INDUSTRY
BIZNOTE: Owner of 35th North to open shop in West Seattle Junction

HS September 13, 2021 (1:07 pm) MOSH September 13, 2021 (1:10 pm) Great news for the neighborhood! 35th North is one of my favorite shops. As a lifelong skateboarder(I’m 45) here’s what I’ve seen local skateshops bring to local neighborhoods.-A place for kids that are considered “weirdos’ or “different” to feel a sense of belonging.-More kids on skateboards, outside, instead of inside not moving their bodies. Skateshops breed skateboarders.-Increased cultural competency (skateshops and skateboarders have opened up worlds of music, design and art that I wouldn’t have known about)-A place where kids are welcome.
SEATTLE, WA

