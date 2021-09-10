Collection
The design team at Helmut Lang heard the call of the sea for spring. Pictures of sailors and buoys were among the sources they pored over as they prepared a collection that had the requisite sailor pants and tops, but also broader takes on the theme, like the use of knotting and net. This tied in nicely with the season’s artistic “intervention” from artist Maia Ruth Lee, who created a series of bound sculptures, Bondage Baggage, that incorporated salvaged fabric from the design studio.www.vogue.com
Comments / 0