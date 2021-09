A South Nashville office building for which construction was completed in late 2020 has sold for $3.35 million, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document. The new owner of the property, located at 432 Melrose Ave. in the Grandview Heights area near Nolensville Road, is Wonder Properties LLC. That entity is affiliated with Nashville residents Greg Wright and Courtney Wright. The Wrights, who could not be reached for comment, own and operate speech language pathology practice KidPRO, which is located on Trousdale Drive near the just-purchased property.

