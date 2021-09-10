CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
University Place, WA

Jury finds man guilty of fatally shooting 2 people in car

 8 days ago

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A man has been convicted of second-degree murder and first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of two men in University Place.

A jury found Alex Lopez Leon, 24, guilty Friday in Pierce County Superior Court, The News Tribune reported. He is scheduled for sentencing in October.

Lopez Leon was initially charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the May 14, 2018 deaths of Wilberth Lopez Alcala, 22 and Adrian Valencia Cuevas, 19.

Charging documents say Lopez Leon and Javier Valenzuela Felix were sitting behind them in a Dodge Charger after leaving a barbecue when Alcala was shot.

Cuevas was told to keep driving and then was shot. Sheriff’s deputies found the bodies on 63rd Street West after a neighbor called to report what looked like two men passed out inside the vehicle.

A motive remains unclear.

Valenzuela Felix previously pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder and was sentenced in 2019 to more than 30 years in prison.

