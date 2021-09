The Eagles will open their season Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Here are the game predictions from Eagles beat writers for Week 1:. As much yearly turnover as there is in the NFL, it isn’t often that you get two first-time head coaches facing off in the opener. Little is known about either Nick Sirianni or Arthur Smith and their leadership styles, but the latter did run his own offense for two seasons. The Eagles have likely watched a ton of Titans film from 2019-20 and know what to expect as it relates to Smith’s pre-snap motions and success on play-action. Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan is unlikely to present anything new at this point in his career. But Sirianni’s system is more of an unknown, and how he plans to employ Jalen Hurts comes with an added element of surprise. Let’s see if they can take advantage against an Atlanta defense that is lacking in big names. Defensive tackle Grady Jarrett and linebacker Deion Jones will warrant attention, but the Eagles should be able to pick their spots on the ground and in the air.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO