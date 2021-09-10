CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tiny Tina's Wonderlands has a JRPG-style overworld full of loot, quests, and random encounters

By Mat Paget
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 8 days ago
The most promising thing I've seen from Tiny Tina's Wonderlands so far is its tabletop-style world map. At about a minute into the gameplay trailer from Sony's PlayStation showcase on Thursday, two chibi characters run around a field, unlocking a chest and moving toward markers. This is how you progress from quest to quest, much like roaming between cities and dungeons in a JRPG. And that's not the only thing this hybrid of D&D and Borderlands has taken from Japanese RPGs.

PC Gamer

PC Gamer

