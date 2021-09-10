Construction workers injured by Las Vegas lightning strike
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Three construction workers were injured in Las Vegas when lightning struck about five feet from where they were eating lunch.
Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said one worker was taken to a hospital to be checked out but was conscious and talking after the Friday afternoon incident. The other two workers were treated at the scene and released.
Firefighters urged people to seek shelter in a building or vehicle when they hear thunder.
