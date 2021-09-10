CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Vegas, NV

Construction workers injured by Las Vegas lightning strike

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Three construction workers were injured in Las Vegas when lightning struck about five feet from where they were eating lunch.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said one worker was taken to a hospital to be checked out but was conscious and talking after the Friday afternoon incident. The other two workers were treated at the scene and released.

Firefighters urged people to seek shelter in a building or vehicle when they hear thunder.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

7 people injured in Honolulu by falling branch of huge tree

HONOLULU (AP) — At least seven people were injured Saturday in the collapse of a large tree branch in Honolulu’s Waikiki neighborhood, Hawaii News Now reported. A large branch of a banyan tree came crashing down about 12:15 p.m. at the Hilton Hawaiian Village in the heart of the popular tourist district, Honolulu Emergency Medical Services told Hawaii News Now.
HONOLULU, HI
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

573K+
Followers
315K+
Post
269M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy