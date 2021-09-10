Boy, 16, arrested in fatal Las Cruces shooting

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Las Cruces last weekend.

Las Cruces police said Friday the boy was arrested based on a tip investigators received after releasing surveillance camera photos of a car believed to be near the shooting scene. Authorities believe he’s responsible for the Sunday morning shooting of Matthew Portillo.

Police did not release the name of the boy because he is a juvenile. He faces charges of murder and tampering with evidence.