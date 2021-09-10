For Many Who Were Present, The 9/11 Attacks Have Had A Lasting Mental Health Impact

On September 11, 2001, I was in my first year of postdoctoral studies in the Department of Psychiatry. I arrived as usual early at the Medical Center when my officemate announced a plane had hit the World Trade Center. Somebody mentioned a terrorist attack and I remember wondering—having experienced my fair share of avoidable violence and preventable accidents growing up in a megalopolis like Sao Paulo, Brazil—why such a spectacular explanation was given for what looked at that point like an unfortunate accident. Of course, my thoughts were completely reframed just 15 minutes later.

