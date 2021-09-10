CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

For Many Who Were Present, The 9/11 Attacks Have Had A Lasting Mental Health Impact

michiganradio.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike most Americans, Kristina Lozano remembers exactly where she was when the planes hit the World Trade Center on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001. "The first time the first plane hit, I was actually in homeroom, where they take attendance," says Lozano, who was 16 then and attending Murry Bergtraum High School, just blocks from the twin towers. "By the time the second plane hit, I was in English class."

www.michiganradio.org

Comments / 0

Related
Columbia University

How 9/11 Had an Impact on the Mental Health of Children in New York City

On September 11, 2001, I was in my first year of postdoctoral studies in the Department of Psychiatry. I arrived as usual early at the Medical Center when my officemate announced a plane had hit the World Trade Center. Somebody mentioned a terrorist attack and I remember wondering—having experienced my fair share of avoidable violence and preventable accidents growing up in a megalopolis like Sao Paulo, Brazil—why such a spectacular explanation was given for what looked at that point like an unfortunate accident. Of course, my thoughts were completely reframed just 15 minutes later.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
arcamax.com

States have money to spend on mental health, but it may not last

DENVER — Colorado’s known as a mecca for healthy, outdoorsy types. Yet a higher share of state residents than the national average struggle with mental illness, suicidal thoughts or heavy drug or alcohol use, according to federal surveys. The COVID-19 pandemic — with its accompanying job losses, school closures and...
MENTAL HEALTH
multicare.org

Supporting troops’ and veterans’ mental health amid 9/11 and events in Afghanistan

The beginning of September marks the end of the war in Afghanistan as well as the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. These events are difficult for many Americans but can be particularly distressing for veterans and active service members. Some military personnel may be reminded of traumatic events they experienced, hardships they faced, as well as lives lost. Others may grapple with conflicting emotions about their service.
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
kyma.com

9/11 survivors coping with mental health

NEW YORK, N.Y. (KYMA, KECY/CBS) - Doctors report of patients seeking help twenty years after the Sept. 11 terror attacks. Thousands of these patients being first responders, survivors, and family members among those that lived through the event. Stephen Hess, an FDNY EMS tech that worked on Sept. 11, says...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Nursing Times

Delays for mental health patients amid ‘heavy demand’ and lack of beds

Shortages of specialist mental health beds coupled with an increase in demand means patients in crisis in London are spending too long in the emergency department (ED), inspectors have warned. The Care Quality Commission carried out an unannounced inspection of the ED at St Thomas’ Hospital in June to look...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#9 11#Health Service#Mental Illness#Americans#Columbia University#Emory University
MedicalXpress

Focusing on the present during the pandemic can reduce longer-term mental health impacts

Focusing on the present and not the past or future will better protect your mental health and wellbeing during the COVID 19 pandemic, a new study has found. The research, led by Dr. Jingshi Liu at Bayes Business School (formerly Cass) and academics at Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST), explores how people's social roles—those of parent, child, employee, student, spouse/partner, friend, and sibling—have changed as a result of the pandemic.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
PTSD
psychologytoday.com

Why Do Mental Health Professionals Avoid Diagnosing Borderline Personality Disorder?

Mental health providers can be reluctant to diagnose BPD and other personality disorders due to diagnosis criteria, insurance, and stigma. Not diagnosing BPD, where appropriate, can adversely affect treatment. Traits of BPD can be communicated without formally diagnosing the full personality disorder. Many mental health professionals are reluctant to diagnose...
MENTAL HEALTH
USC News

The military after 9/11: How wars impacted veterans’ mental health and care

Since America was shaken by terrorist attacks of 9/11, the U.S. military has fought in the longest conflict in the nation’s history. That has left multiple generations of veterans suffering from PTSD and other health issues. In prior wars, PTSD was not well understood, nor were treatments as widely available....
MILITARY
manofmany.com

Man of Many Mental Health Hub

We get asked it every day, but how often have you really thought about the question? Moreover, how many times have you answered it truthfully? Before you slide into the autopilot response, take the time to assess. It’s been a year marred with pandemics and upheaval, and with our roadmap out still uncertain, it’s ok to feel a little…flat.
MENTAL HEALTH
Smoky Mountain News

Reflections of a 9/11 mental health volunteer

By Scott Hinkle • Guest Columnist | Twenty years ago on September 14, I was one of only two passengers on a U.S. Airways flight from North Carolina to LaGuardia Airport in New York City to volunteer for the American Red Cross Disaster Mental Health Team, assisting families with processing the deaths of their loved ones. As part of the initial team to develop a rapid death certificate response, we met in Brooklyn and planned our program for completing the official certificates of death for grieving families.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox2detroit.com

9/11 Ride of Hope brings awareness to mental health of first responders

As Americans commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, a group of cyclists will be wrapping up their five-day, 225-mile journey raising awareness of the compounded daily trauma experienced by first responders. The Quell Foundation is calling it the 9/11 Ride of Hope and it will...
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy