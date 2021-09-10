Deadline to apply for PanAid is Wednesday

NOTIFICATION OF INTENT TO APPLY FOR A CERTIFICATE OF NEED This is to provide official notice to the Health Services and Development Agency and all interested parties, in accordance with T.C.A. § 68-11-1601, et seq., and the Rules of the Health Services and Development Agency, that Pain Management of the South, a proposed ambulatory surgical treatment center, to be owned and managed by Pain Medicine of the South, LLC, with an ownership type of a limited liability company, intends to file an application for a Certificate of Need for the establishment of a single-specialty ambulatory surgical treatment center located at 149 Kelsey Lane, Lenoir City, TN 37772. The estimated cost for the project is approximately $1,700,000, and the facility will seek licensure as an ambulatory surgical treatment center (ASTC), with one operating room and two procedure rooms, providing interventional pain management services, injections, surgeries, and procedures. The anticipated date of filing is October 1, 2021. The contact person for this project is Stephanie D. Coleman, Attorney, who may be reached at Owings, Wilson & Coleman, 900 S. Gay Street, Suite 800, Knoxville, TN 37902; telephone 865-521-3017; email: scoleman@owclaw.com. Upon written request by interested parties, a local Fact-Finding public hearing shall be conducted. Written request for hearing should be sent to: Health Services and Development Agency Andrew Jackson Building, 9th Floor 502 Deaderick Street Nashville, Tennessee 37243 Pursuant to T.C.A. § 68-11-1607(c)(1). (A) Any health care institution wishing to oppose a Certificate of Need application must file a written notice with the Health Services and Development Agency no later than fifteen (15) days before the regularly scheduled Health Services and Development Agency meeting at which the application is originally scheduled; and (B) Any other person wishing to oppose the application must file written objection with the Health Services and Development Agency at or prior to the consideration of the application by the Agency.

