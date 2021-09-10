CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline to apply for PanAid is Wednesday

By Ellysa Harris
Plainview Daily Herald
 7 days ago

The deadline is quickly approaching for eligible former foster youth to apply for PanAid. Those interested in applying for funding must do so by Wednesday, Sept. 15. The funding is coming from the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services to partner organizations like Texas Alliance for Children and Family Services and Monarch Family Services. It’s part of a federal aid package passed in December 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Jamie McCormick, vice president of public affairs for Texas Alliance of Child and Family Services. States began disbursing the funding over the summer.

