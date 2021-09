Josh Norman's aggressiveness and intelligence on the field make him an ideal piece for depth in the 49ers' secondary. "I’ve got a ton of respect for how talented he is, but I’ve got a ton of respect for how he plays the game," coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday of Norman. "He's a guy who has never shied away from tackling. He has no problem going up there and jamming guys. He's a smart player who’s hard to get the big play on. And just the way he's competed wherever he's been. Started in Carolina to Washington, I was watching him a lot of tape on him at Buffalo last year and I'm pumped to have him here.”

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO