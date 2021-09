San Jose Sharks forward Tomas Hertl isn't focused on an extension as he enters the final year of his contract. "We'll see when I get there for camp and stuff, we'll see if we get some talks. If not, I'm not worried," Hertl said, according to NHL.com's Tracey Myers. "I'm just going to play the best hockey and not think about it because if you're overthinking or (thinking) this is my contract year, I have to score goals because it'll help.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO