While everyone has their own opinion about COVID and the vaccine there have been healthcare workers that have been working tirelessly to keep everyone healthy. To be honest, I'm tired of hearing people's opinion about the topic, if you got vaccinated good for you, if you don't want anything to do with the vaccine that is completely up to you. But one thing we all need to do is support these hard working nurses that have been putting in all these hours.

TYLER, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO