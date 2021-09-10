CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Man accused in Lohman killing to stay in jail on judge's order

Las Cruces Sun-News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS CRUCES - A man accused of shooting another man on Lohman Avenue in August was held in jail on a judge's order on Friday. Hector Victor Calderon, 28, is accused of shooting and killing Eziekel Diaz, 40, on Lohman Avenue on Aug. 16. In a news release, Las Cruces Police Department officials said that they are searching for Jimmy Levi Rogers, 29, who is also accused of killing Diaz. Calderon was arrested on Sept. 4, according to an arrest warrant.

