CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Burlington County, NJ

9/11 remembrance ceremonies in South Jersey

By Mike Dougherty
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 8 days ago

Dozens of organizations are hosting ceremonies to mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11 in South Jersey on Saturday, featuring performances, artifacts and guest speakers.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Woodbury Heights, NJ
City
Medford, NJ
County
Burlington County, NJ
Burlington County, NJ
Government
City
Gibbsboro, NJ
City
Sewell, NJ
City
Westampton, NJ
City
Deptford Township, NJ
City
Mantua Township, NJ
City
Pennsauken Township, NJ
City
Mount Laurel, NJ
City
Lumberton, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#9 11 Memorial#South Jersey#West Park#Dance#Kyw Newsradio#Pentagon#Shanksville#The World Trade Center#Fbi#American Legion Post 371#Mission Bbq#Hurffville Cross
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy