Pottstown-area congregations schedule services, special events

Mercury
 8 days ago

SCHWENKSVILLE — Heidelberg United Church of Christ in cooperation with Camp 387 of the Patriotic Order Sons Of America will host a Service of Worship and Remembrance in honor of the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11. The service will begin Saturday at 10:30 a.m. Local first responders and military personnel will be recognized at the service. Light refreshments will be served outside following the service. All are welcome to attend. Heidelberg United Church of Christ is located at 251 Perkiomen Ave. Schwenksville, PA 19473.

www.pottsmerc.com

