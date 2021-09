All his career, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has emphasized that he is a playmaker first and that he is always looking to help his teammates succeed. However, James is so talented and gifted that he is also able to score almost at will, especially when he has his jumper going. Entering Year 19, James is currently third on the NBA’s all-time points list with 35,367 points. He’s only behind Karl Malone and fellow Lakers great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the leading scorer in NBA history.

NBA ・ 3 DAYS AGO