Norwich City at Arsenal odds, picks and prediction

By Nathan Beighle
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
On an action-packed Saturday in the EPL, Arsenal (0 wins, 3 losses, 0 draws) travels to take on Norwich City (0-3-0). The match is set to kickoff at 10 a.m. ET at Emirates Stadium. Below, we preview the Norwich City vs. Arsenal odds and lines, and make our best EPL bets, picks and predictions.

Arsenal has been one of the most disappointing teams so far this season. It has been destroyed multiple times, including a 5-0 loss to Manchester City last time out.

The Gunners lost by a combined 9-0, including the beatdown by the powerful Man City. Their first match against Brentford, a 2-0 loss, had many key players out due to COVID-19.

Norwich has a similar story. Man City also beat Norwich 5-0. It at least scored in a 2-1 loss to Leicester City two weekends ago. This will be a match of the two lowest-ranked teams in the EPL.

Norwich City at Arsenal: Odds, picks and predictions

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated Friday at 6:50 p.m. ET.

  • Money line: Norwich City +520 (bet $100 to win $520) | Arsenal -210 (bet $210 to win $100) | Draw +370
  • Over/Under: 2.5 (O: -155 | U: +122)

Prediction

Arsenal 3, Norwich City 1

Money line (ML)

“LEAN” to ARSENAL (-210) as it’s the more talented side. After not being at full strength for its first match, Arsenal took on Chelsea, then Man City.

Those are tough back-to-back matches, and the final score wasn’t overly shocking. With F Alexandre Lacazette and F Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal is far too skilled not to score on Norwich.

The value at -210 isn’t really there but this is, by far, the only way to play the money line.

Over/Under (O/U)

BET on the OVER 2.5 (-155) as Norwich is coming off a strong performance against West Ham. While it scored just once, Norwich was able to put 14 shots up with four being on target.

F Teemu Pukki and USMNT F Josh Sargent lead the Norwich attack and the duo should look to get on the board as neither has scored so far this season.

As both teams have given up big performances to opponents, it wouldn’t be shocking to see the Over smash in this one. The skilled attackers and weak defenses are both going to be in action.

NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Is Rennes vs Tottenham on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Europa Conference League fixture

Having progressed successfully through a two-legged qualifier against Pacos de Ferreira, Tottenham Hotspur now begin their Europa Conference League campaign proper, starting with a group match away to Rennes.The French side impressed last year but have since lost key midfielder Eduardo Camavinga to Real Madrid, with left-back Faitout Maouassa another notable departure for a Champions League side in Club Brugge.They are midtable in the early knockings of Ligue 1 this year after just one league win so far - while Spurs’ own good start to the Premier League was abruptly ended by Crystal Palace at the weekend.Nuno Espirito Santo must...
UEFA
The Independent

Football rumours: Bruno Fernandes nearing terms on new Manchester United deal

What the papers sayBruno Fernandes is reportedly on the verge of signing a mammoth new contract to stay at Old Trafford. According to The Sun, the midfielder is set to put pen to paper on a five-year deal worth more than £250,000-a-week. Fernandes had attracted interest from Real Madrid and Barcelona, but the arrival of good friend Ronaldo is believed to have contributed to his decision to remain with Manchester United Juventus are considering a move for Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus, according to the Manchester Evening News. Citing a report from Calciomercato, the paper says City bosses would be...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tottenham trio of Giovani Lo Celso, Cristian Romero and Davinson Sanchez could return to face Chelsea

Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo says Giovani Lo Celso Cristian Romero and Davinson Sanchez will be considered for selection against Chelsea.All three players have been in Croatia for the last 10 days following their decision to defy Premier League rules and travel to South America for World Cup qualifiers.Lo Celso and Romero travelled to Argentina while Sanchez was in Colombia, meaning they would have had to do a hard quarantine had they come straight back to England.Instead, they circumvented that by going to Croatia, where rules are relaxed, with Spurs sending out a sports scientist to try to keep...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

Liverpool go top with win over Palace as City held by Saints

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Liverpool went top of the Premier League with a 3-0 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday, while champions Manchester City were held to a goalless draw at home to Southampton. Arsenal picked up their second straight win with a 1-0 victory at Burnley, while promoted Brentford...
PREMIER LEAGUE
therealchamps.com

Real Madrid Transfers: The battle for Erling Haaland is about more than salary

The season has barely begun and the goal machine known as Erling Braut Haaland has continued to do what he does best: Score goals. The Real Madrid transfer target is one of the hottest names in the football world in recent years with many wondering what his next career move will be. In the summer transfer window, Erling Haaland‘s release clause from Borussia Dortmund will be around 75 million Euros which also means that there will be a lot of clubs ready to make their move for the strike, who has already proven that he has what it takes to play for literally anyone in Europe.
SOCCER
The Independent

PSG ‘weaker’ with Lionel Messi in the team, Michael Owen claims

Michael Owen has claimed that Paris Saint-Germain are a weaker side after the addition of Lionel Messi.Messi made his Champions League debut for the club in the 1-1 draw against Club Bruges, starting alongside Neymar and Kylian Mbappe as the Belgians frustrated Mauricio Pochettino’s side.Speaking after the game, Owen explained that he believes that picking the illustrious front three in combination weakens the French capital club.“As much as we drool over this PSG team with those forwards - I don’t really understand why they’re one of the favourites for it [the Champions League],” Owen explained on BT Sport.“They’re all phenomenal...
SOCCER
The Independent

Burnley vs Arsenal result: Martin Odegaard’s stunning free-kick secures victory for under-fire Gunners

Martin Odegaard’s first-half free-kick clinched Arsenal a 1-0 win at Burnley, whose winless home run in the Premier League was extended to 13 matches.Norway international Odegaard curled home the only goal in the 30th minute to further ease the pressure on Gunners boss Mikel Arteta.Arteta’s side clinched a second successive top-flight victory, but they were indebted to a controversial VAR intervention, which Burnley felt robbed them of a second-half penalty.Referee Anthony Taylor initially pointed to the spot when Burnley substitute Matej Vydra went down under Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale’s challenge, only to change his mind after watching the replay.Burnley edged...
PREMIER LEAGUE
