Norwich City at Arsenal odds, picks and prediction

On an action-packed Saturday in the EPL, Arsenal (0 wins, 3 losses, 0 draws) travels to take on Norwich City (0-3-0). The match is set to kickoff at 10 a.m. ET at Emirates Stadium. Below, we preview the Norwich City vs. Arsenal odds and lines, and make our best EPL bets, picks and predictions.

Arsenal has been one of the most disappointing teams so far this season. It has been destroyed multiple times, including a 5-0 loss to Manchester City last time out.

The Gunners lost by a combined 9-0, including the beatdown by the powerful Man City. Their first match against Brentford, a 2-0 loss, had many key players out due to COVID-19.

Norwich has a similar story. Man City also beat Norwich 5-0. It at least scored in a 2-1 loss to Leicester City two weekends ago. This will be a match of the two lowest-ranked teams in the EPL.

Norwich City at Arsenal: Odds, picks and predictions

Money line: Norwich City +520 (bet $100 to win $520) | Arsenal -210 (bet $210 to win $100) | Draw +370

Norwich City +520 (bet $100 to win $520) | Arsenal -210 (bet $210 to win $100) | Draw +370 Over/Under: 2.5 (O: -155 | U: +122)

Prediction

Arsenal 3, Norwich City 1

“LEAN” to ARSENAL (-210) as it’s the more talented side. After not being at full strength for its first match, Arsenal took on Chelsea, then Man City.

Those are tough back-to-back matches, and the final score wasn’t overly shocking. With F Alexandre Lacazette and F Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal is far too skilled not to score on Norwich.

The value at -210 isn’t really there but this is, by far, the only way to play the money line.

BET on the OVER 2.5 (-155) as Norwich is coming off a strong performance against West Ham. While it scored just once, Norwich was able to put 14 shots up with four being on target.

F Teemu Pukki and USMNT F Josh Sargent lead the Norwich attack and the duo should look to get on the board as neither has scored so far this season.

As both teams have given up big performances to opponents, it wouldn’t be shocking to see the Over smash in this one. The skilled attackers and weak defenses are both going to be in action.

