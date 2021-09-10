CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Q&A: David Robinson reflects on 9/11 tragedy

By Archive
NBA
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are few people within the NBA family with a more unique perspective on the 20-year anniversary of the devastating attacks on Sept. 11, 2001 than David Robinson. After playing collegiate ball at the U.S. Naval Academy, Robinson was selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 1987 NBA Draft by the San Antonio Spurs. But his professional basketball career would have to wait, as he fulfilled his two-year active-duty obligation to the Navy. His service earned him the nickname of “The Admiral” and his play on the court earned him MVP and Hall of Fame honors.

