CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

WATCH: Cleveland Browns At Kansas City Chiefs, Week 1, Key Facts, Stats

By ThePostGame
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40T6UM_0bscbyRF00

The Cleveland Browns open this season where the last one ended — on the road against the reigning AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs. The Browns lost that divisional-round playoff game 22-17, with the close margin helping to fuel expectations in Cleveland this season.

The Browns have lost nine consecutive road openers as underdogs, but they also hadn’t made the playoffs since 2002 until last season. They’re underdogs again in this one. Go to Tipico Sportsbook for the most updated odds.

PLAY: Free, daily sports pick’em contests. Play now!

For more sports betting picks and tips, visit SportsbookWire.com. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow @SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Gannett may earn revenue from audience referrals to betting services. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage. This information is for entertainment purposes only. We make no representations or warranties as to the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any content.

Comments / 0

Related
Arrowhead Pride

5 things to watch as the Chiefs play the Ravens

This isn’t the typical matchup between usual AFC heavyweights, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens. While the Chiefs shook off the injury/illness bug that affected their Week 1 lineup, the Ravens can’t avoid it. Not only did running backs J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards, cornerback Marcus Peters and first-round rookie wide receiver Rashod Bateman all suffer long-term injuries before the season started, they are now also without starting left tackle Ronnie Stanley.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Le’Veon Bell News

Le’Veon Bell might be on the verge of joining an NFL roster for the 2021 season. According to the NFL’s workout list, the Baltimore Ravens had the veteran free agent running back in for a try-out on Monday. Bell was one of two running backs who worked out for the...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cleveland Browns#Sports Betting#American Football#Afc#Tipico Sportsbook
Popculture

Patrick Mahomes Surprises Fiancee Brittany Matthews With Extravagant Birthday Celebration

Patrick Mahomes made his fiancee's birthday very special. Over the weekend, Brittany Matthews revealed on her Instagram story that Mahomes surprised her with a 26th birthday party. She first showed off a trio of dresses gifted to her by the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback. Matthews then revealed she wore one of the dresses out for a mystery event.
NFL
Cincy Jungle

Tua Tagovailoa won’t play vs. Bengals as Dolphins reportedly make push for Deshaun Watson

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow will make his 2021 debut Sunday vs. the Miami Dolphins, who won’t be playing fellow 2020 draftee Tua Tagovailoa. The No. 5 overall pick in last year’s NFL Draft, Tagovailoa was once viewed as the favorite to go No. 1 that year, an honor that ultimately was earned by Burrow. Tagovailoa had a rocky rookie season that saw him get benched in favor of Ryan Fitzpatrick at one point.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NFL Teams
Kansas City Chiefs
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Fox News

Patrick Mahomes’ fiancee has perfect response to ‘house wife’ troll

Patrick Mahomes’ fiancée Brittany Matthews responded to an Instagram troll who suggested she doesn’t have a career because of her NFL WAG status. In the comments of an Instagram post Matthews shared that featured her and Mahomes’ 6-month-old daughter, Sterling Skye, an Instagram critic wrote, "She most definitely twenty years from now is gonna be on some real house wifes of athletes type of show because for real what does she actually do besides just being the wife and mother of Pat Macs child.. like really why is she relevant."
NFL
Packers.com

Packers announce trade with Rams

The Green Bay Packers have traded a 2023 sixth-round draft pick to the Los Angeles Rams for P Corey Bojorquez and a 2023 seventh-round draft pick. General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transaction Saturday. Bojorquez (buh-HOR-kez) is a 6-foot, 217-pound, fourth-year player out of the University of New Mexico. He...
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Indiana fans rip out entire bleacher during game against Cincinnati

The Indiana Hoosiers are having a huge game Saturday against No. 8 Cincinnati, as the Bearcats are primed for a College Football Playoff run. However, things haven’t started well for Cincy, as the Hoosiers are up 14-0 midway through the second quarter. It also seems that the Indiana student section...
INDIANA STATE
thespun.com

Ryan Fitzpatrick Reportedly Makes Decision On Hip Injury

During the Washington Football Team’s season opener last Sunday, starting quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick suffered a significant injury. On Thursday, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport had an update on Fitzpatrick’s status. After undergoing tests and seeking multiple opinions, Fitzpatrick has decided to rehab his hip injury instead of having surgery. Rapoport...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Stadium Apologizes For Gross Concessions Mistake

Week 1 couldn’t have gone much worse for New York Giants fans, especially those who were at the game. The Giants began the season with a crushing 27-13 loss to the Denver Broncos. Both Daniel Jones (267 yards passing and two touchdowns) and Saquon Barkley (10 carries for 26 yards) had forgettable performances and the defense gave up way too much to Teddy Bridgewater (264 yards passing and two touchdowns) and Melvin Gordon (101 yards rushing and one score).
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

34K+
Followers
69K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy