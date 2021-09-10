CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

9/11: Lessons learned

By Letters editor
Seattle Times
 8 days ago

The 20th anniversary of 9/11….what have we learned? The debate on how we just ended having our boots on the ground in Afghanistan will continue, but what about a debate on how we got into this conflict in the first place, and even more why we stayed for 20 years. Numerous stories have surfaced about how the military brass has known this was an “unwinnable conflict” just as Vietnam was, and at what price for the U.S. and allies as well as the people of Afghanistan (and Iraq.)

www.seattletimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
TribTown.com

Lessons from Afghan refugees and 9/11

After the anniversary of 9/11, many Americans feel conflicted about our role in Afghanistan. Whatever we each feel should be tempered by the realization that our fight against the extremists who attacked us 20 years ago is ongoing. We have forces deployed to dozens of nations in a conflict that will extend through the remainder of this century.
POLITICS
thenevadaindependent.com

9/11 remembered and lessons about oversimplified debate

The call came sometime around 6:40 a.m. Arizona time, waking me out of a sound sleep. My dad’s voice on the other end of the line told me that airplanes had crashed into the World Trade Center and that the Pentagon was on fire. I jumped out of bed and...
POLITICS
Cumberland County Sentinel

Legacy of 9/11: Lessons learned impact all levels of society

The terror of not knowing gripped the teenage girl. Her father was working in the Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001. That symbol of U.S. military power was hit by an airliner hijacked by Islamic militants. There was no word at first on whether he had survived. “It was really hard...
CARLISLE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
expressnews.com

Tomlinson: U.S. still has lessons to learn from 9/11, must stop living by the sword

Listening to Osama bin Laden’s voice crackling over a walkie-talkie ended his mystique for me. I’d followed al-Qaida’s leader since the 1998 U.S. Embassy bombings in Dar-Es-Salaam and Nairobi, a city I called home for eight years. I had lived in New York before the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, and I’d admired the World Trade Center before taking the 7 train to the Associated Press’s headquarters at Rockefeller Center.
COMBAT SPORTS
arcamax.com

Commentary: Are we forgetting the central lesson of 9/11?

How should one best observe the anniversary of the horrific terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001?. These annual commemorations have always been momentous and solemn occasions, and the attention of the American people is where it deserves to be – on the men, women and children who needlessly died that day. It is right and proper that our focus should be first and foremost on the tragic loss of those lives.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#9 11#Lessons Learned#Aumf
kingsburyjournal.com

9/11 anniversary and the lesson every generation must learn

I heard about it on the radio. The fall morning of Sept. 11, 2001, was a regular day driving in my truck to the family farm. Until it wasn’t. The first reports were coming through my pickup truck’s speakers: an airplane has flown into the World Trade Center in New York City.
POLITICS
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

RUSS LATINO: Never forget lessons of 9/11

Lt. Col. Jerry Don Dickerson was at work inside the Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001, when an American Airlines plane carrying his childhood friend Joe Ferguson crashed into the side of the building. Both men grew up in the small Mississippi town of Durant. Linked in life, they would forever...
POLITICS
capeandislands.org

America's "Solid Core": A Minister Reflects on the Impacts and Lessons Learned from 9/11

All this week on NPR, we've been remembering the events of September 11, 2001 and exploring the lasting impacts that terrorist attack had on the U.S. and around the world. It seemed especially important to take a moment to pause and reflect on this somber anniversary, and about the wars that ensued, after the chaotic American exit from Afghanistan a few weeks ago.
BREWSTER, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Country
Iraq
Dallas News

America must listen to the lessons of 9/11

This column is part of an opinion project commemorating the 20th anniversary of 9/11: We are living in a 9/12 world. Where were you on 9/11? Memories of that horrific day are seared into the national consciousness, much like those of Nov. 22, 1963, the day President John F. Kennedy was assassinated.
U.S. POLITICS
Matt Lillywhite

Kamala Harris Would Become President If The 25th Amendment Gets Invoked

In a recent tweet, Sen. Rick Scott (The GOP Campaign Chairman) made a statement that caused a lot of debate around the country. "After the disastrous events in Afghanistan, we must confront a serious question: Is Joe Biden capable of discharging the duties of his office, or has the time come to exercise the provisions of the 25th Amendment?"
Mother Jones

Biden Decides Haitian Migrants at US-Mexico Border Will Promptly Be Sent Home

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. The Biden administration announced Saturday that it would begin the mass expulsion of thousands of Haitians who have gathered in Texas border cities. The desperate migrants began amassing at the US-Mexico border in recent weeks after fleeing volatile conditions in Haiti. Haitian migrants have been traveling through Central and South America to try and reach the US border for years. Immigration lawyer Edgar Rodríguez told the Associated Press that he believes misinformation and false rumors about policies led to the sudden surge of people seeking entry to the United States.
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy