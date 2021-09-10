9/11: Lessons learned

The 20th anniversary of 9/11….what have we learned? The debate on how we just ended having our boots on the ground in Afghanistan will continue, but what about a debate on how we got into this conflict in the first place, and even more why we stayed for 20 years. Numerous stories have surfaced about how the military brass has known this was an “unwinnable conflict” just as Vietnam was, and at what price for the U.S. and allies as well as the people of Afghanistan (and Iraq.)