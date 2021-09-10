Friday evening weather forecast with FOX 26 Meteorologist John Dawson
Confidence continues to increase for heavy rain around the Houston area on Monday and Tuesday. The exact location is not known but we also think the downpours could carry over into Wednesday as well. But look for a fantastic start to the weekend with mostly sunny skies and warm afternoon temperatures on Saturday. We will watch the Gulf on Sunday for more development as we prepare for rain that evening.www.fox26houston.com
