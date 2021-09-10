CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Friday evening weather forecast with FOX 26 Meteorologist John Dawson

fox26houston.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConfidence continues to increase for heavy rain around the Houston area on Monday and Tuesday. The exact location is not known but we also think the downpours could carry over into Wednesday as well. But look for a fantastic start to the weekend with mostly sunny skies and warm afternoon temperatures on Saturday. We will watch the Gulf on Sunday for more development as we prepare for rain that evening.

www.fox26houston.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. authorities accelerate removal of Haitians at U.S.-Mexico border

CIUDAD ACUÑA, Mexico, Sept 18 (Reuters) - U.S. authorities moved some 2,000 people to other immigration processing stations on Friday from a Texas border town that has seen an influx of Haitian and other migrants, the Department of Homeland Security said on Saturday. Such transfers will continue "in order to...
The Associated Press

Brian Laundrie’s family tells police, FBI he is missing

NORTH PORT, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida said they are working with the FBI to find 23-year-old Brian Laundrie, whose girlfriend disappeared during a cross-country trek in a converted van. North Port police said late Friday that Laundrie’s parents told them that they haven’t seen him since Tuesday. Police...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meteorologist#Heavy Rain#Fox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Reuters

Navalny allies accuse YouTube, Telegram of censorship in Russian election

MOSCOW, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's allies accused YouTube and Telegram of censorship on Saturday after the video platform and messaging app restricted access to their anti-government voting recommendations for Russia's parliamentary election. Navalny's allies already accused Alphabet's (GOOGL.O) Google and Apple of buckling under Kremlin...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy