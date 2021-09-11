CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

JET Physical Therapy Football Athlete of the Week

By Cole Cook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week’s JET Physical Therapy Football Athlete of the Week is Highland’s Brenton Bonebrake. The senior ran for 244 yards and four touchdowns in last week’s 48-20 win over Columbus. Congrats Brenton!. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.

