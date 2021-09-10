CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

Epic Lower Trestles to host world surfing championships

By BERNIE WILSON
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WzoFU_0bscb1sz00
1 of 2

SAN DIEGO (AP) — From Tokyo to Lower Trestles, surfing is still riding its biggest wave.

Less than two months after their sport’s Olympic debut, the top five women and men have gathered at Lower Trestles, one of Southern California’s epic breaks, for the World Surf League’s new one-day, winner-take-all championship.

For the first time, world titles will be decided on the waves instead of by the season points standings. There will also be equal prize money, with each champion earning $200,000 out of the identical $470,000 purses.

The competition window for the Rip Curl WSL Finals opened Thursday and runs through Sept. 17. Organizers will look for the optimum forecast to decide which day the contest will be held. It could be as early as Sunday.

Olympic gold medalist and reigning world champion Carissa Moore of Honolulu is seeded No. 1 in the women’s bracket, meaning she’s guaranteed a spot in the final match. Men’s gold medalist and reigning world champion Italo Ferreira of Brazil is No. 2 on the men’s side behind countryman Gabriel Medina, who has a huge points lead but must win the title match to clinch his third world championship.

Australia’s Stephanie Gilmore will be going for a record eighth women’s world title and is seeded No. 4, so she’ll need to win three matches to earn a showdown with Moore.

“There’s a lot on the line because sometimes world titles have been determined on the beach, but I’ll actually be in the water this time surfing for it,” said Moore, a four-time world champion. “It’ll be very exciting.”

For this contest, the location will be as big of a star as the surfers themselves.

Surfers revere Lower Trestles for its consistent waves as well as its setting.

Lower Trestles is one of several surf breaks between San Onofre State Beach in northern San Diego County and San Clemente Beach in southern Orange County. Surfers named it decades ago after Trestles Bridge that spanned San Mateo Creek.

Although the wood railroad trestle has mostly been replaced by reinforced steel and concrete, the single train track is still in play — although visitors are supposed to go under the bridge to get to the beach, not on a path that crosses the track.

“It’s unique. It’s like a military area so you have to like go down and run across the train tracks and get to the beach,” Gilmore said. ”It’s quite the adventure to be able to get down to the beach but once you’re there you’re greeted with a perfect A-frame, a left- and a right-hander, and it’s close to the shore so it’s great for the fans to come down and see all the best surfers really close.”

Gilmore has won a tour event and gotten a perfect 10 at Lower Trestles. She is tied with fellow Australian Layne Beachley, who won seven world titles between 1998-2006.

“It’s one of the most perfect waves in California, and essentially the world,” Gilmore said. “It’s so rippable. It’s such a great arena for competitive surfing. If we have a great forecast then I can’t think of a better way to finish the year.”

Moore loves Lower Trestles, too.

“This place holds a special place in my heart for sure,” she said. “It’s just a really fun wave. It’s consistent. It’s a very high-performance wave, meaning it allows for the surfer to be very playful and take some risks. It has a nice pace to it so the surfer that’s riding it can really open up and display their kind of surfing.

“It’s just been a part of surfing history for so long. It seems like a very fitting venue for this historic event,” Moore said.

Gilmore wasn’t a big fan of the new format at first. “Now that I’m coming in at fourth place and I actually have a shot at the title, which in any other year I wouldn’t be in this position, I’m really liking it,” she said.

“I can imagine winning this event, having beaten all the girls in the top five, and just feeling like it was a huge achievement,” she said. “Obviously the toughest event of the year to win and to be able to win the world title, it would be an achievement you’d never forget, for sure.”

The full women’s field is Moore, Tatiana Weston-Webb of Brazil, Sally Fitzgibbons of Australia, Gilmore and Johanne Defay of France.

For the men, it’s Medina, Ferreira, Filipe Toledo of Brazil, Conner Coffin of Santa Barbara and Morgan Cibilic of Australia.

___

Follow Bernie Wilson on Twitter at http://twitter.com/berniewilson

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
San Diego Union-Tribune

World Surf League Finals

Thousands of people lined the beach as Gabriel Medina of Brazil won his third world championship and Olympic gold medalist Carissa Moore of Hawaii won her fifth world title at the Rip Curl World Surf League Finals at Lower Trestles on a picture perfect day.
SAN DIEGO, CA
staradvertiser.com

Carissa Moore wins fifth World Surfing League title

Honolulu’s Carissa Moore won her fifth World Surfing League championship today by capturing the WSL Rip Curl Finals in San Clemente, Calif. Moore, the gold medalist at the Tokyo Olympics, defeated Brazil’s Tatiana Weston-Webb by a score of 16.60 to 14.20 in the finals. Moore scored a 8.00 on her...
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego County, CA
Sports
San Diego, CA
Sports
County
San Diego County, CA
Local
California Sports
DBLTAP

League of Legends World Championship Headed to Reykjavik

The 2021 League of Legends World Championship will be held in Reykjavik, Iceland, Riot Games announced Thursday. Players will descend on the Laugardalshöll indoor sporting arena's Hall A beginning Oct. 5 and compete through the finals set for Nov. 6. In the interest of public safety with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic, no in-person crowd will attend the event. The competition was previously scheduled to take place in China, but Riot changed course to allow as many players as possible to attend and compete without creating too large a health concern.
VIDEO GAMES
spectrumnews1.com

World Surfing Champions will be crowned in San Clemente for the 1st time

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. — The battle for the World Surf League World Title is coming to San Clemente, with the champion to be decided in a one-day, winner-take-all event. The Rip Curl WSL Finals at Lower Trestles is the season-ending event of this year’s World Surf League Championship Tour. The event will feature the elite WSL Final 5 — the top five men and women on the WSL's Championship Tour Leaderboard at the end of the regular season — competing for the coveted World Title.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trestles#Epic#Ap#The World Surf League#Rip Curl Wsl Finals#Australian
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara’s Conner Coffin Vies for World Surf Title

One of our own is surfing for the world championship this week. Conner Coffin, born and raised on the coast of Santa Barbara, is in the finals of the World Surf League’s (WSL) 2021 campaign. Known for his smooth and powerful surfing, Coffin is very much in the mix for...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Cyclingnews

Roglic out, Pogacar in for World Championships time trial

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the Olympic time trial champion and Vuelta a España winner Primož Roglič will not represent Slovenia in the upcoming UCI Road World Championships men's time trial on September 19. Reporter Ciro Scognamiglio cited 'sources in the Slovenian federation' who confirmed Roglič would not compete next...
CYCLING
OCRegister

Thick fog halts start of World Surf League finals at Lower Trestles

The surf showed up and so did the fans, excited to watch the World Surf League finals happen at Lower Trestles – but there was one big problem. No one could see the waves. There’s been a buzz on the beach about the first-ever WLS finals happening just south of San Clemente at the cobblestone beach, and plenty of people showed up early Monday with the event on “yellow alert” and organizers briefly calling the event on as a thick layer of fog seemed to burn off.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
Cyclingnews

Evenepoel all-in for Wout van Aert at World Championships

Remco Evenepoel was pleased to have made the final cut for Belgium’s selections for the elite men’s time trial on September 19 and road race on September 26 at the UCI Road World Championships in Flanders. Belgian Champion Wout van Aert has been named as the team leader for the road race and Evenepoel has stated that he is ‘100 per cent behind the [team] tactics.”
CYCLING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Surfing
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
suindependent.com

Professional Long Drivers World Championship Returns To Mesquite

MESQUITE NEVADA – The Professional Long Drivers Association brings the world championships back to the desert September 28 – October 1, 2021, at the Mesquite Sports and Events Complex located in the hills of Mesquite, NV. Host to the longest drive golfers on the planet with more star power than...
MESQUITE, NV
ocolly.com

Mr. Worldwide: Fix qualifies for World Championships in Norway

Daton Fix has qualified for his second United World Wrestling Championships. The 23-year-old from Sand Springs outscored his opponents 41-5 as a No. 4-seed to win the 61 kg bracket at the U.S. Senior World Team Trials at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska, Sunday afternoon. He defeated his first...
COMBAT SPORTS
cyclingweekly.com

Who are the favourites for the World Championships time trials in Flanders?

The World Championships time trial is one of the most prestigious titles on the cycling calendar, alongside the Olympic TT, but who are the favourites for this year’s race?. Being held in Flanders, Belgium this year, both the men’s and the women’s races are wide open. With the men’s event...
CYCLING
The Independent

New-look USA aiming to reclaim Ryder Cup against experienced-packed Europe

Youth versus experience. Enthusiasm and a lack of scar tissue from previous defeats against grizzled veterans who have seen it all before.That is one way to view the 43rd Ryder Cup between the United States and Europe at Whistling Straits, a view which has a lot to commend it.For the first time since their comfortable victory at Valhalla in 2008, half of the US team is made up of rookies, albeit rookies with some impressive claims to fame.With the addition of @XSchauffele, @Harris_English, @DanielBerger59, Scottie Scheffler to qualifiers @collin_morikawa & @patrick_cantlay, a full HALF of Capt. Stricker's 🇺🇸 team will...
GOLF
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

573K+
Followers
315K+
Post
269M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy