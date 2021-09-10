CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three and Out: Texans-Jaguars Predictions

By Matt Weston
Battle Red Blog
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Houston Texans are always good at one thing: beating the Jacksonville Jaguars. This year’s version of the Jaguars is different. It’s all-time NCAA head coach Urban Meyer heading to the bright lights of the big leagues. It’s generational quarterback prospect Trevor Lawrence. It’s a young defense that is healthy (again). It’s skill players James Robinson and Laviska Shenault Jr. looking to build on their great rookie seasons.

