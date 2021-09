This past week of baseball has given the Chicago Cubs and fans a lot more optimism heading into 2022. Watching this group rattle off seven wins a row for the team’s longest win streak of the season was a lot of fun and we can see a few pieces that will help for the next competitive team. One of those pieces is Adbert Alzolay who, after being moved to the bullpen to limit his innings down the stretch, has thrived as a reliever.

