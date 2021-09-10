The Five Biggest Storylines for the Week 1 Dolphins-Patriots Matchup

Beyond the X's and O's, the Miami Dolphins season opener against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium is filled with intriguing sub-plots that have made this an even more intriguing matchup.

Here is one take on the top five storylines surround this game:

1. TUA vs. MAC

We have to start here, don't we? I mean, how many times do you have a matchup of starting quarterbacks who were college teammates and then were selected in the first round of the NFL draft in back-to-back years. As Tua Tagovailoa pointed out, the two former University of Alabama stars won't be competing against each other, but who has the better game should go a long way toward determining which team ends up winning.

2. THE DOLPHINS OFFENSIVE LINE

The last time the teams faced each other, the Dolphins rushed for 250 yards on their way to a 22-12 victory and the offensive had a big role in that performance. This time, however, there are a lot of question marks up front for the Dolphins after an uneven preseason showing and then starting left tackle Austin Jackson's sudden appearance on the COVID-19 list. New England beefed up its front seven in the offseason, and the Dolphins offensive line will need to do its part again.

3. FAMILIAR FACES EVERYWHERE

The Dolphins have their share of former Patriots players, and the Patriots have their share of former Dolphins, including two longtime New England players who took a one-year detour in Miami before heading back up north: Kyle Van Noy and Ted Karras. What is it they say about familiarity breeding contempt? It might not be a factor in the outcome, but it does make things interesting to see a lot of guys like Davon Godchaux lining up on the other side. But if we're talking about familiar faces, it's tough to surpass twin brothers Jason and Devin McCourty, who will be going against each other for the first time in four years after playing the past three seasons together in New England.

4. ROOKIES ON THE SPOT

Mac Jones isn't the only rookie who'll be in the spotlight Sunday because the Dolphins' chances of winning could be greatly enhanced if they could get significant contributions from rookie first-round picks Jaylen Waddle and Jaelan Phillips, and even possibly second-round selections Jevon Holland and Liam Eichenberg (if he ends up being used on the offensive line because of Jackson's expected absence). It's clearly Jones who'll have the biggest impact on the outcome, and it'll be up to the Dolphins defense to make his life difficult.

5. THE FLORES-BELICHICK BATTLE

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores was quick to downplay his return to New England, but there will always be something special about those games when he goes up against his former boss, future Hall of Fame coach Bill Belichick. The two have split their four meetings the past two years, but a win here could be significant for Flores beyond taking the lead in that battle because it could signal that the Dolphins have clearly established themselves as the biggest threat to Buffalo in the AFC East.