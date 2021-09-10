CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Lakers thought Marc Gasol could help them, but didn’t think he wanted to

By Harrison Faigen
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor weeks, it’s been pretty obvious that the Lakers and Marc Gasol would not reunite for another season together, despite the latter being under contract for one more year. NBA insider Marc Stein has been reporting for weeks that Gasol was “not a lock” to return, and that the team was looking at other options at center, a search that ultimately ended with them signing DeAndre Jordan.

