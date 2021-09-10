Overpass closer to completion

The Pioneer Street Rail Overpass will open to pedestrians and vehicle traffic in the early hours of Friday, Sept. 17, according to a news release from the Port of Ridgefield. This Port of Ridgefield project provides safe, uninterrupted passage to and from the Ridgefield Waterfront. The overpass span was the third and final phase of this safety project that started 17 months ago. This phase tied the earlier Port of Ridgefield-constructed overpass approach roads together to complete the rail overpass.

RIDGEFIELD, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO