Overpass closer to completion

El Reno Tribune
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new Rock Island overpass will be officially opened on Sept. 24. That’s when a ribbon-cutting ceremony is set. The dedication is planned for 2 p.m. The structure is open to traffic now, but some…

www.elrenotribune.com

Related
The Decatur Daily

City wins overpass lawsuit as construction continues

As construction of the Alabama 20 overpass continues, a court has ruled the city of Decatur has the legal right to condemn private property the city says it needs to complete the project. Limestone County Circuit Court Judge Chad Wise ruled earlier this month, in litigation between the city of...
DECATUR, AL
yourerie

Demolition of walkway overpass on West 12th Street set for September 17th

A long awaited demolition of the walkway overpass spanning West 12th Street is now set to begin early Friday morning. A newly released schedule from the Redevelopment Authority shows actual overpass demolition will begin at 12:01 on Friday morning. If all goes well crews hope to reopen 12th Street both...
WEATHER
WAFF

Contractor moves closer to traffic changes on Ashe Boulevard overpass

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - Bridge Builders of Alabama is moving closer to shifting Hatch Blvd. onto a new overpass as Ashe Blvd., according to our news partners at the Times Daily. The project began in October of 2020. It costs $4,998,141 and will replace two concrete overpasses. Construction engineer for...
SHEFFIELD, AL
northerniowan.com

A closer look at on-campus construction

Most students knew going into the fall 2021 semester that campus would look a little different compared to the year prior. There would be more in-person classes, more students and fewer masks. However, few predicted what has become one very noticeable change on campus: more chain-link fences marking construction zones.
POLITICS
NWI.com

LaPorte rail overpass moving forward

LAPORTE — Plans are moving forward on building a two-lane railroad overpass to improve the safety of motor vehicle travel and traffic flow to and from downtown. Property acquisition is scheduled to begin once all of the engineering and other preliminary work finishes on the proposed Tipton Street overpass. The...
LA PORTE, IN
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Vancouver Business Journal

Pioneer Street Rail Overpass complete, will open to traffic Sept. 17

The Pioneer Street Rail Overpass will open to pedestrians and vehicle traffic in the early hours of Friday, Sept. 17, according to a news release from the Port of Ridgefield. This Port of Ridgefield project provides safe, uninterrupted passage to and from the Ridgefield Waterfront. The overpass span was the third and final phase of this safety project that started 17 months ago. This phase tied the earlier Port of Ridgefield-constructed overpass approach roads together to complete the rail overpass.
RIDGEFIELD, WA
Metro News

RISE West Virginia comes closer to completing homes for flooded residents

West Virginia is coming closer to the long-sought goal of replacing hundreds of homes for people washed out in the devastating 2016 flood. Through the end of August, 329 housing projects have been completed, said Jennifer Ferrell, director of community advancement and development for the state. That represents the completion...
POLITICS
yourerie

Detour: All lanes of West 12th Street from Liberty to Cherry closed for demolition of walkway overpass

The long awaited demolition of the walkway overpass spanning West 12th Street is finally taking place. Fontaine Glenn was live at the scene Friday morning with more. Overnight construction crews began work tearing down the West 12th Street walkway overpass Friday. The crew is cutting the walkway into small sections along the support structure. A large crane is removing the larger parts of the walkway.
ERIE, PA
MySanAntonio

TxDOT: East Loop 250 overpasses to be open

The overpasses on Loop 250 spanning both County Road 1150 and County Road 60 are scheduled to be open to main lane traffic on Wednesday, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. In addition, the traffic signals on the Loop 250 service roads at County Road 1150 will be placed...
TRAFFIC
fyi98642.com

Ribbon Cutting at Overpass

Port of Ridgefield staff, contractors, local elected officials and representatives from Washington State’s 18th district were on hand at the Pioneer Street Rail Overpass celebration event on September 11, 2021 to do the ribbon cutting honors for the Pioneer Street Rail Overpass project. Elected officials and port staff in the photo are from Left: Port of Ridgefield V.P. of Operations Laurie Olin; Port of Ridgefield Commissioner Bruce Wiseman (white shirt); Senator Ann Rivers, Port of Ridgefield Chair Scott Hughes (behind Senator Rivers); State Representative Brandon Vick; Port of Ridgefield CEO Brent Grening (back, white shirt); and Port of Ridgefield Commissioner Joe Melroy (white shirt); State Representative Larry Hoff, who was on the scene, was standing behind Laurie Olin.
POLITICS
wbiw.com

New Henderson Ford Road overpass and S.R. 37 southbound exit to open

MORGAN CO. – Completing construction of the new I-69 interchange at Henderson Ford Road will require several traffic pattern changes in Green Township starting on or after Monday, Sept. 13. Watch for flaggers and law enforcement directing traffic as the changes are made. Henderson Ford Road traffic will shift to...
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Perry Township Fire Dept. Planning 24-Hour 9/11 Memorial at USI Overpass

The Perry Township Fire Department is planning a 24-hour memorial event to commemorate 9/11. On Saturday, Sept. 11, the fire department will be at the University Parkway overpass over the Lloyd Expressway on the west side of Evansville, Indiana, flying a large American flag to honor those who sacrificed their lives in the 9/11 attacks.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Chesire Herald

A Closer Look At Scenario 6

The Cheshire Town Council and Cheshire Board of Education have been diligently working towards approving a plan for the modernization of Cheshire’s aging school buildings. The Council and Board, while continuing to mull over various scenarios, have seemed to home in on the Scenario 6 proposal as the main project. This option was presented to the Council back in April by the School Modernization Committee and was recommended as the best choice for Cheshire moving forward.
CHESHIRE, CT

