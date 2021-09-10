Overpass closer to completion

Port of Ridgefield staff, contractors, local elected officials and representatives from Washington State’s 18th district were on hand at the Pioneer Street Rail Overpass celebration event on September 11, 2021 to do the ribbon cutting honors for the Pioneer Street Rail Overpass project. Elected officials and port staff in the photo are from Left: Port of Ridgefield V.P. of Operations Laurie Olin; Port of Ridgefield Commissioner Bruce Wiseman (white shirt); Senator Ann Rivers, Port of Ridgefield Chair Scott Hughes (behind Senator Rivers); State Representative Brandon Vick; Port of Ridgefield CEO Brent Grening (back, white shirt); and Port of Ridgefield Commissioner Joe Melroy (white shirt); State Representative Larry Hoff, who was on the scene, was standing behind Laurie Olin.
