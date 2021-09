Mystic singer-songwriter Emmye Vernet celebrates the release of her debut album, "Tides," with a show Friday in Westerly at the Knickerbocker Music Center. The songs on "Tides," which Vernet composed over the past decade, are lovely, speculative and yearning, and are rendered with rustic and acoustic simplicity by Vernet and fellow musicians Jordan Nicholson, Will Platt, and Tyler Wagner. An intriguing angle is that the album was recorded live over the course of a weekend at a barn in Massachusetts — and the decision was made to segue from one tune to another with snippets of actual in-studio conversation. The result is an interesting reveal as to the players' thoughts on the process, the songs and the nature of creativity.

WESTERLY, RI ・ 3 DAYS AGO