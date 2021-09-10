CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TIFF 2021 Review: Luàna Bajrami’s “The Hill Where Lionesses Roar” Lets Out a Resounding Rebel Yell

By Stephen Saito
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo go by the movies, every small town in the world has an abandoned pool to throw rocks at emptied out beer bottles in, something that may not seem like an original observation by now, but when you’re in Kosovo as opposed to a suburb of Dallas, Beijing or Guadalajara, the collective cliche shows there’s not as much distance between these places as it might seem. Yet for the trio of young women in “The Hill Where Lionesses Roar,” it feels like they’re a million miles away from anywhere, all bored to tears while waiting to hear back to hear if they’ll be accepted into college and desperately eager to start their future.

TIFF 2021: DEFUND Review

The death of George Floyd has led many to question the role of police within communities. While many agree that officers are tasked with responsibilities that go far beyond what they are trained for, the wheel of reform always comes to a screeching halt when the conversation turns to the concept of “Defunding the Police.” Although politicians, right-wing opportunists, and police unions have strategically muddied the landscape to make the term a political landmine that few risk stepping on, there are those like filmmakers Khadijah Roberts-Abdullah and Araya Mengesha who refuse to give up the fight for justice.
TIFF 2021: The Electrical Life of Louis Wain Review

Earnestness is not an easy thing to convey on screen. Too often it can tip over into twee or play out as pure parody. Though The Electrical life of Louis Wain doesn’t entirely escape the trap of the former, director Will Sharpe manages to quite successfully pull off the improbable: a genuinely whimsical and affecting look at the life of English turn-of-the-century artist Louis Wain.
‘A Banquet’: Film Review | TIFF 2021

A psychological horror tale built around a mysterious eating disorder and unusually fraught mother-daughter dynamics, Ruth Paxton’s feature debut, A Banquet, shares key ingredients with several much-discussed recent indies by and/or about women, from Swallow to, in its end-of-everything theme, Amy Seimetz’s arresting She Dies Tomorrow. Paxton acquits herself well, making the most of Sofia Stocco’s chilly interiors and some committed performances from stars Jessica Alexander and Sienna Guillory. But Justin Bull’s screenplay comes up short, failing to adequately capture the depth of its teen’s encounter with the abyss — her anorexia is the aftermath of an apocalyptic revelation — and...
TIFF 2021: Quickening Review

Quickening is one of those feature film debuts that are a joy to discover at any film festival. Writer/director Haya Waseem’s refined style delivers a bold statement on the pressures faced by young women existing between two cultures. She displays a rare talent for expressing the full emotional resonance of even the most fleeting of moments, and her grasp of the cinematic means each of those moments is breathtaking.
Hellbound Review – TIFF 2021

Real life experiences with angels and demons are always interesting horror fodder, but this one takes a slightly different approach to the theme. Following the success of the oft buzzed about Train to Busan, director, Yeon Sang-ho, has adapted his webtoon, The Hell (지옥), into a series for Netflix. Hellbound, the first three episodes which were viewed for this review, adapts the spooky webtoon into a live-action haunting tale about real-life demons landing in the middle of South Korea.
TIFF 2021: Memoria Review

How do you create slow cinema at the speed of sound? Apichatpong Weerasethakul delivers a mysterious and hauntingly elusive work with Memoria. The Colombia-set film, the first English/Spanish work from the Thai director, imagines the sound of memory. Such a statement might sound ridiculously pretentious, but this is a Weerasethakul film after all. Memoria echoes in the mind long after the credits roll. It haunts a viewer just as the eerie sound that chases Jessica (Tilda Swinton) throughout the picture. The film marks a rare character-driven work for Weerasethakul and he finds in Swinton the perfect vessel for his sedate and introspective style. 136 minutes of silent screen acting from Swinton is nothing short of a gift.
TIFF 2021: Learn To Swim Review

Learn To Swim is an intoxicating dive into the human psyche. Director Thyrone Tommy expertly crafts an enduring experience of love and loss that elevates a simple tale of failed romance. Dezi (Thomas Antony Olajide), a brilliantly talented sax player is haunted by memories of his romance with Selma (Emma...
‘Huda’s Salon’: Film Review | TIFF 2021

Self or nation? Loyalty or betrayal? Stay or leave? These are the questions pulsing through Huda’s Salon, the eighth film from Hany Abu-Assad. They are not unfamiliar themes for the Palestinian director; his previous films, including the Oscar-nominated Paradise Now and Omar, explored similar questions with precision and sensitivity. But Huda’s Salon, a tightly conceived political thriller based on real events, heightens the stakes of these queries by applying them to Palestinian women, whose oppression under Israeli occupation is compounded by the patriarchal forces within their homes and communities. Huda’s Salon opens with a humorous and congenial scene of bonding. Huda (Manal...
‘Earwig’: Film Review | TIFF 2021

With her third feature, the eccentric and exquisitely made Earwig, French filmmaker Lucile Hadžhalilović confirms her status as one of art house cinema’s most singular auteurs, fashioning a rich and strange body of work that sits somewhere between Lynch, Cronenberg and a more restrained narrative approach that feels strictly European. “Body” is indeed the key word in a movie that, like the director’s previous efforts, Innocence (2004) and Evolution (2015), explores the corporal horrors inflicted on the young — in this case a little girl forced to undergo a tortuous daily routine in which her teeth are surgically replaced by ice...
TIFF Review: Juho Kuosmanen’s ‘Compartment No. 6’ is a touching film on the essentialness of human connection [Grade: B+]

Quietly ruminating on what brings us together as humans, especially our need to connect as we navigate the harshness, and likely loneliness, of being alive. Poetic, contemplative and quietly touching, Compartment No. 6 is a film without fireworks, show-stopping moments or catharsis. Not for those who prefer the melodramatic over the thoughtful and introspective, this is a film that will likely have its strongest response in arthouse circles more attuned to this type of low-key, insightful storytelling.
TIFF 2021: Dashcam Review

I’ve watched way too many found-footage movies despite the genre’s sketchy record of pumping out garbage. More times than not, these films leave me wanting. And more often than I’d like to admit, they leave me feeling like I wasted 80 minutes of my life. Here’s the problem: anybody with...
TIFF 2021: Belfast Review

Kenneth Branagh called Belfast his “most personal” story to date and that connection pays off in this lovingly-crafted black and white homage to not just his hometown, but to the citizens themselves. Set in the late 1960s amid the rising tensions of The Troubles in Northern Ireland, Belfast is a...
TIFF 2021: The Survivor Review

Harry Haft was known as “The Pride of Poland and the Survivor of Auschwitz” whenever he stepped into the boxing ring. In Barry Levinson’s drama The Survivor, the answers to how Haft survived the camps is both a remarkable and complicated story. Starting in 1963 and jumping between Haft’s time...
TIFF Review: Clio Barnard’s Ali & Ava is a Heartwarmingly Funny, Melancholic Romance

Their differences are plenty. Her heritage is Irish; his is Pakistani. She lives in a part of Britain where he knows to worry about getting stones thrown at him; he lives amongst a diaspora of immigrants from Europe and Asia. She has four kids and five grandkids; he has a wife with whom he’s separated yet still unable to admit it to his family, for they wouldn’t approve of letting her stay while she finishes school. The one thing Ava (Claire Rushbrook) and Ali (Adeel Akhtar) do have in common is a little girl named Sofia (Ariana Bodorova). Ava provides educational assistance during her schooling as an aide. Ali employs the girl’s father to help him look after his properties and tenants, of which he’s also one.
TIFF Review: Laurent Cantet’s Arthur Rambo Presents a Complex Web of Emotions

There’s an interesting lesson to be learned at the center Laurent Cantet’s Arthur Rambo that’s honestly shocking to think still needs to be learned. I don’t mean that in reference to the director or his fellow co-writers Fanny Burdino and Samuel Doux, though, as many people talking about the film do. I’m talking about the people like Karim D. (Rabah Nait Oufella) who still can’t quite grasp the reality that social media isn’t a safe space. It’s not a diary to collect your rage and insecurities so you don’t spew them in public. It is public. The filmmakers understand that truth. Them writing a character who doesn’t—or is naïve enough to pretend he doesn’t—isn’t them being out of touch. It’s evidence that others are.
TIFF 2021 Review: “Montana Story” Lets It All Out in the Open

“The funny thing about not remembering is sometimes you’re better for it, it gets you into trouble,” Mukki (Eugene Brave Rock) tells Cal (Owen Teague) in “Montana Story” as he’s attempting to sell a truck and a trailer to his sister Erin (Haley Lu Richardson). It speaks volumes that he mistakes them for a couple rather than siblings, not because they are affectionate towards each other, but because they look unrelated, which can partially be attributed to having different mothers and also indicative of how disconnected they are when only a day before Cal learns his sister’s been living in New York for the past seven years after she left town and never looked back. Only their father’s impending death could bring the two together, with Cal attempting to make final arrangements in regards to an estate that will ultimately mostly be the province of bankruptcy courts anyway and Erin not making things any easier when besides their estrangement, she insists on keeping the last horse left on the ranch alive when the alternative is putting the 25-year-old thoroughbred to sleep.
TIFF Review: The Mad Women’s Ball is an Emotionally Shattering Period Piece From Mélanie Laurent

With the TIFF world premiere The Mad Women’s Ball (Le Bal des folles), Mélanie Laurent proves again to be an equal force in front of and behind the camera. There are the deeply memorable performances in Inglourious Basterds, Le Concert, Beginners, Enemy, and Alexandre Aja’s Oxygen. (The latter, a Netflix picture, was essentially a one-person show.) She also released a lovely album, En t’attendant, in 2011; the title track features one of the most positively glorious screams ever recorded. In the last decade, Laurent has directed six films—2011’s The Adopted, 2014’s Breathe, 2015’s Tomorrow (co-helmed with Cyril Dion), 2017’s Diving, 2018’s Galveston, and now The Mad Women’s Ball. Her latest is without question her most ambitious, finest film.
TIFF 2021: The Middle Man Review

Playing TIFF 2021, Bent Hamer’s The Middle Man offers a uniquely absurd-yet-emotional take on the denizens of a small town. Shot like a film noir, the darkly comedic movie centres on the lonely but affable Frank (Kon-Tiki’s Pål Sverre Hagen), a gent who has just been named the “middle man” in a dying town full of accident-prone citizens. Frank’s task is to deliver news about the deaths of loved ones to the town’s residents. Searching for meaningful connection with others, Frank finds himself falling for receptionist Brenda (Tuva Novotny), all while dealing with his arch-nemesis and juggling the personalities of city hall bureaucrats.
TIFF 2021 Review: A Marriage Takes a Turn in Steve Pink’s “The Wheel”

“Can we please fall apart somewhere else?” Albee (Amber Midthunder) asks early in “The Wheel,” surely knowing that heading to a cabin in the woods rarely ends well, even if the latest film from Steve Pink isn’t a horror movie, or at least one with bloodletting. Her husband Walker (Taylor Gray) couldn’t be any kinder as he drives them up for what he hopes will be a spiritually rejuvenating weekend, but the copy of “Seven Questions to Save Your Marriage” that sits in the backseat might as well be a machete and every word that comes out of his mouth must seem like a little stab to the chest.
MOVIES

