TIFF 2021 Review: Luàna Bajrami’s “The Hill Where Lionesses Roar” Lets Out a Resounding Rebel Yell

“The funny thing about not remembering is sometimes you’re better for it, it gets you into trouble,” Mukki (Eugene Brave Rock) tells Cal (Owen Teague) in “Montana Story” as he’s attempting to sell a truck and a trailer to his sister Erin (Haley Lu Richardson). It speaks volumes that he mistakes them for a couple rather than siblings, not because they are affectionate towards each other, but because they look unrelated, which can partially be attributed to having different mothers and also indicative of how disconnected they are when only a day before Cal learns his sister’s been living in New York for the past seven years after she left town and never looked back. Only their father’s impending death could bring the two together, with Cal attempting to make final arrangements in regards to an estate that will ultimately mostly be the province of bankruptcy courts anyway and Erin not making things any easier when besides their estrangement, she insists on keeping the last horse left on the ranch alive when the alternative is putting the 25-year-old thoroughbred to sleep.

