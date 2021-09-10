CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Abbey Named in Best Colleges Report

Cover picture for the articleU.S. News & World Reports recently released the 2022 Best Colleges Report and Belmont Abbey is distinguished in three categories. We are recognized among the top 20 Best Colleges in the South, as #4 in Best Undergraduate Teaching, and #14 in Best Value.

Hillsdale Daily News

Hillsdale College named among nation’s best colleges

The Princeton Review published its list of the best 387 colleges of 2022 on Aug. 31 and named Hillsdale College among its elite, national rankings. The college is also ranked among the top 158 Midwestern colleges and was recognized for professor accessibility and quality, as well as best student newspaper.
HILLSDALE, MI
wach.com

Newberry College named one of the top five best colleges in the South

NEWBERRY COUNTY,SC (WACH) — Newberry College was named one of the top five best value colleges in the South by the U.S. News and World Report. Newberry College also ranked eleventh in best regional colleges and seventh in top performers on social mobility, in the Southern region. Officials tell us...
NEWBERRY, SC
columbusstate.edu

U.S. News Names Columbus State a ‘Best College’ in its 2022 Rankings

In the annual U.S. News & World Report rankings released today, Columbus State University remains among top-ranked public and regional universities in the South. The publication’s rankings for 2022 finds CSU ranked No. 35 among its top public regional universities in the South. The ranking looks at factors including tuition costs, graduation rates, and faculty resources. The university is also listed as No. 74 in its overall “Best Regional Universities in the South” list.
COLUMBUS, GA
chautauquatoday.com

SUNY Fredonia Makes U.S. News & World Report's Best Colleges List Again

The State University of New York at Fredonia continues to be considered a top choice for higher education in the region by moving up on one of the most prominent annual rankings. Fredonia is now ranked 14th among the top public universities in the North in the 2022 edition of U.S. News & World Report's "Best Colleges." The ranking is two spots higher than the 2021 list for top public universities. Fredonia President Dr. Stephen Kolison says, "I am very pleased with this U.S. News ranking regarding SUNY Fredonia. This is a clear manifestation of the outstanding work done by our faculty and staff, and the achievements of our students. I invite prospective college students to consider us as their destination and therefore experience the remarkable educational opportunities we offer to all our students." SUNY Fredonia has been ranked as a U.S. News & World Report "Best College" every year since 1989.
FREDONIA, NY
massachusetts.edu

UMass Dartmouth named a "2022 Best College” and a top performer in U.S. News & World Report student social mobility ranking

University rose to #59 in the nation for launching low-income students into trajectories of success. U.S. News & World Report recently announced their 2022 College Rankings that once again saw UMass Dartmouth named a "2022 Best College" and significantly jump up the ranks on national student social mobility. The University was ranked #59 in the nation, up from #76 in 2021, and remains #2 in Massachusetts and #3 in New England.
dordt.edu

Dordt ranked fifth best regional Midwest college by U.S. News and World Report

Dordt University has been ranked the fifth best regional Midwest college, according to the 2022 U.S. News and World Report rankings. This ranking takes into account a variety of factors, including graduation and retention rates, undergraduate academic reputation, social mobility, alumni giving, and more. “College rankings aren’t our goal—our goal...
abc11.com

North Carolina universities rank high in new Best Colleges report

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The newest rankings for U.S. colleges and universities once again shows that North Carolina has some of the best schools in the country. Duke University tied for 9th in the latest rankings, UNC placed 28th and NC State came in at 79th. When you only look...
mybuckhannon.com

U.S. News and World Report names W.Va. Wesleyan among the best in the region

BUCKHANNON – West Virginia Wesleyan College is once again ranked one of the top regional universities in the South in U.S. News and World Report’s 2022 Best Colleges. The College was ranked 18th in Best Value – Regional Universities (South) – the only West Virginia higher education institution in this category – and in the overall Top 75 Regional Universities (South). West Virginia Wesleyan is also listed as one of the Top Performers on Social Mobility which measures how well schools graduated students who received federal Pell Grants.
berea.edu

Berea College Again Named No. 1 Best Bang for the Buck in the South in the Washington Monthly 2021 College Guide and Rankings

Washington Monthly has again ranked Berea College the No. 1 Best Bang for the Buck College in the South in their 2021 College Guide and Rankings. Washington Monthly rankings are based on “the degree to which they recruit and graduate students of modest means, produce the scholarship and scholars that drive economic growth and human flourishing and encourage students to be active citizens and serve their country.”
Providence Business News

Brown ranks No. 14 nationally in U.S. News’ annual Best Colleges report; PC tops regional universities in North

PROVIDENCE – For the fourth consecutive year, Brown University has been ranked No. 14 out of all the universities across the United States, according to U.S. News & World Report’s annual Best Colleges rankings released Monday. Brown is the highest-ranked college in the National Universities category out of all the...
The DeLand-Deltona Beacon

The Princeton Review names Stetson University one of Best 387 Colleges in the U.S.

We hope you're enjoying our site. You've read one of your seven free stories for the month. Log in for open access. Stetson University has been recognized as one of the leading undergraduate institutions in the country and region (Southeast) by The Princeton Review for the seventh year in a row. This honor is given to only about 14 percent of four-year colleges in the United States, and appears in the 2022 edition of The Best 387 Colleges.
Calhoun County Journal

Jacksonville State Posts Highest Enrollment in University History

JSU’s 2021 freshman class – the largest in the university’s history – posed for a class photo on Burgess-Snow Field at Freshman Convocation on Aug. 19. Photo by Matt Reynolds courtesy of JSU.   September 17, 2021 Lee Evancho   JSU released a notice yesterday that, “The university has officially posted its highest enrollment numbers in […]
