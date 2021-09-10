The Abbey Named in Best Colleges Report

The State University of New York at Fredonia continues to be considered a top choice for higher education in the region by moving up on one of the most prominent annual rankings. Fredonia is now ranked 14th among the top public universities in the North in the 2022 edition of U.S. News & World Report's "Best Colleges." The ranking is two spots higher than the 2021 list for top public universities. Fredonia President Dr. Stephen Kolison says, "I am very pleased with this U.S. News ranking regarding SUNY Fredonia. This is a clear manifestation of the outstanding work done by our faculty and staff, and the achievements of our students. I invite prospective college students to consider us as their destination and therefore experience the remarkable educational opportunities we offer to all our students." SUNY Fredonia has been ranked as a U.S. News & World Report "Best College" every year since 1989.

FREDONIA, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO