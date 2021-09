Publisher’s note: This is the column I wrote a few days after the Sept. 11 tragedy. It was published by the Laurel Leader-Call on Sept. 17, 2001. On Tuesday, Sept. 11, I woke up to the sound of my two daughters happily chattering away as they got ready for school. My older daughter, Emily, was particularly excited on this day, and why not? On this day, she would be celebrating her 11th birthday. I wished Emily a happy birthday, kissed both kids goodbye and watched as my wife whisked them off to school. I got out of bed, turned on the “Today Show” and thought, “This is going to be a good day.”

