Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction: BTC/USD Consolidates Above $44 but Bitcoin Struggles below $47K

The Bitcoin market fell on Tuesday to reach down towards the crucial $40,000 level. However, we have turned around to show a certain amount of support at the $40,000 level, which is not a huge surprise considering that it was previously resistance. After all, “market memory” comes into the market at that level as it was previous resistance at the top of a long-term consolidation range. Furthermore, we also have the 200-day EMA sitting just below there, so it would be a very important level not only due to that big figure but also the fact that the 200-day EMA is so widely followed.

CURRENCIES ・ 1 DAY AGO