Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction: BTC/USD Consolidates Above $44 but Bitcoin Struggles below $47K
Bitcoin Is in a Downward Correction as Bitcoin Struggles Below $47K. Today, BTC/USD slumps to the previous low at $44,785 but Bitcoin struggles below $47K. Bitcoin is also retesting the 50-day SMA. Since September 7, the crypto has been in range-bound move in a confined range. Bitcoin is likely to resume an upward move as it retests the previous low. On September 8, when it retested the previous low, Bitcoin rose upward to retest the $47,000 high.insidebitcoins.com
