CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction: BTC/USD Consolidates Above $44 but Bitcoin Struggles below $47K

By Azeez Mustapha
insidebitcoins.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBitcoin Is in a Downward Correction as Bitcoin Struggles Below $47K. Today, BTC/USD slumps to the previous low at $44,785 but Bitcoin struggles below $47K. Bitcoin is also retesting the 50-day SMA. Since September 7, the crypto has been in range-bound move in a confined range. Bitcoin is likely to resume an upward move as it retests the previous low. On September 8, when it retested the previous low, Bitcoin rose upward to retest the $47,000 high.

insidebitcoins.com

Comments / 0

Related
insidebitcoins.com

Bitcoin Fear and Greed Index at 21, Shows a State of “Extreme Fear”

The crypto market has been in turbulence this week, and this has caused the Bitcoin Fear and Greed Index to drop to 21. This metric shows that the crypto community is in a state of “extreme fear” of further price dips. It is the first time in two months when...
RETAIL
insidebitcoins.com

Litecoin Price Prediction – LTC/USD Slips to $157 Support

The Litecoin price prediction shows that LTC is seen moving towards $155 support as bearish signals remain within the market. LTC/USD looks bearish as the price tested below $160 to hit the low of the support level at $157.26. The Litecoin price is also trading below the 9-day and 21-day moving averages within the channel. Looking at the daily indicator, the Relative Strength Index (14) is trading below the 45-level, so the support of $150 may now be the most important support level to watch.
RETAIL
codelist.biz

Bitcoin, Cardano, Ethereum: prices are improving – Dogecoin is still on the ropes

Bitcoin, Cardano, Dogecoin and Ethereum are still affected by a slide in prices. But the situation could improve a little. the Courses from Bitcoin, Cardano, Dogecoin and Ethereum had lost a lot of value in the past few days. The reason for this was turbulence on the stock and stock market, which also had an impact on crypto currencies.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Btc#Usd#Btc Usd Consolidates#Bitcoin Struggles#Sma#The Bank Of Mexico#Etoro
insidebitcoins.com

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH/USD Reclaims $3000 Level

The Ethereum price is likely to gain ground towards $3500 as the recovery above $3200 could help to mitigate any incoming pressure. At the time of writing, ETH/USD is hovering above $3100 as the coin prepares to gain more bullish signals. The movement to the upside has not allowed the market to bow to the selling activity under $3000 early this morning. At the moment, Ethereum (ETH) is trading towards the 9-day moving average. In the short term, bearish momentum is very likely especially if the bulls fail to hold the price above $3000 and the support at the lower boundary of the channel is broken.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
dailyforex.com

BTC/USD Forecast: Bitcoin Looking at 200-Day EMA for Support

The Bitcoin market fell on Tuesday to reach down towards the crucial $40,000 level. However, we have turned around to show a certain amount of support at the $40,000 level, which is not a huge surprise considering that it was previously resistance. After all, “market memory” comes into the market at that level as it was previous resistance at the top of a long-term consolidation range. Furthermore, we also have the 200-day EMA sitting just below there, so it would be a very important level not only due to that big figure but also the fact that the 200-day EMA is so widely followed.
CURRENCIES
cryptonews.com

Bitcoin Holds Above USD 40K, Ethereum and Altcoins Slide Against BTC

Bitcoin price is trading well above the key support at USD 40,000. Ethereum settled below USD 3,000, XRP could revisit USD 0.850. NEAR, FTM, and OMG are down over 10%. Bitcoin price started a fresh decline from the USD 43,500 resistance. BTC broke the USD 42,000 support and spiked below USD 40,000. However, downsides were limited below USD 40,000 and the price is currently (04:25 UTC) back above USD 42,000.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
insidebitcoins.com

5 Best New Cryptocurrency To Buy Now September 2021 Week 4

The cryptocurrency market has slid a little further down following yesterday’s selloff. Its total value now stands at $1.9 trillion, representing a 13.6% fall compared to one week ago. This drop has impacted pretty much the entire market, with the likes of bitcoin (BTC) and ethereum (BTC) dropping by comparable percentages. However, a few smaller and newer altcoins have bucked today’s trend. While their gains haven’t been massive, they nonetheless appear to have some more momentum than the rest of the market. For this reason, we’ve picked the 5 best new cryptocurrency to buy now. This list mostly includes coins that have been active (or prominent) for only a year or so.
MARKETS
insidebitcoins.com

Bitcoin SV Price at $142.90 after 4.4% Gains – How to Buy BSV

The broader crypto market has been undergoing a strong pullback this week. Bitcoin is yet to recover from the crash to $42K that happened on September 20. On the other hand, ethereum has dropped to lows of $2800. Despite this dip, some altcoins such as Bitcoin SV are still making gains.
STOCKS
insidebitcoins.com

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD Bounces Back Above $40,000

After touching the monthly low of $39,600, the Bitcoin price prediction shows stability above $42,000 as traders wait for the next move. BTC/USD Long-term Trend: Ranging (Daily Chart) Key levels:. Resistance Levels: $48,500, $50,500, $52,500. Support Levels: $35,000, $33,000, $31,000. BTC/USD is currently rising towards the 9-day and 21-day moving...
CURRENCIES
cryptopolitan.com

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC spikes below $41,000 again, swift move above $44,000 to follow?

Bitcoin price analysis is bullish for today. BTC/USD made another spike below $41,000 overnight. Further downside still rejected. Bitcoin price analysis is bullish for today as another spike below the $41,000 mark resulted in a strong rejection for further downside. Therefore, we expect BTC/USD to move high later today and return above the $44,000 mark next.
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Price Analysis: After BTC’s Quick Dip Below $40k, Is Local Bottom Confirmed?

Global risk-off, uncertainty over Evergrande’s debt crisis, and large liquidations have been pressuring Bitcoin lately. The near-term chart may look bearish, but the fundamental and on-chain trend remain firmly bullish, making this pullback a potential buying opportunity. In just over two weeks, BTC fell from a high of $52.9k to...
MARKETS
beincrypto.com

BTC, ETH, XRP, CHZ, XMR, OMG, HNT — Technical Analysis Sept 21

XRP (XRP) is following a descending support line. Chiliz (CHZ) is trading above a confluence of support levels at $0.25. Monero (XMR) has broken down from an ascending support line. OMG Network (OMG) has broken out from a symmetrical triangle. Helium (HNT) has validated a descending resistance line from which...
MARKETS
Hackernoon

6 Websites Where You Can Pay With Bitcoin (BTC)

Cryptocurrency no longer seems to be something distant, let's talk about how such virtual money can be used in real life. Here is a short description of services where you can pay with Bitcoin. You can buy, sell, store and pay in millions of online stores around the world using several cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin. For more convenience, you can always exchange one cryptocurrency for another, for example; [ETH for BTC exchange] and USDT for BTC.
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

BTC/USD Forecast: Bitcoin Has Tough Open for the Week

The Bitcoin market has initially rallied during the course of the trading session on Monday but gave back quite a bit of momentum just below the $49,000 level. The $50,000 level is an area that of course would attract a lot of attention from a psychological standpoint, and it is an area where we had seen a lot of selling pressure previously.
CURRENCIES
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin in 'good shape' as long as BTC price stays above $40K — Mike Novogratz

Bitcoin (BTC) won’t be making Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz “nervous” unless it dips below $40,000. In an interview with CNBC on Sept. 21, the infamously bullish investor calmed fears about the latest sell-off across cryptocurrency. Novogratz on institutions: “I see nothing but engagement and activity”. Despite the macro environment...
MARKETS
insidebitcoins.com

Bitcoin ETF Could be approved by Late October, Says Bloomberg Analyst

Mike McGlone, a senior commodity expert at Bloomberg Intelligence, has stated that there is a high likelihood that the US Securities and Exchange Commission could approve a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) by the end of October. McGlone was giving this prediction during an interview with Stansberry Research. He stated that...
MARKETS
DailyFx

Bitcoin Outlook Update: BTC/USD Selloff Continues – Key Levels to Watch

Bitcoin, BTC/USD, FOMC Rate Decision, Technical Analysis – Talking Points. Bitcoin (BTC/USD) retests critical support ahead of the FOMC rate decision. Demand for the major cryptocurrency remains vulnerable to developments in the Evergrande saga as risk aversion favors safe-haven assets, at least for now. The analysis contained in article relies...
CURRENCIES
beincrypto.com

Bitcoin On-Chain Analysis: Stablecoins Show Considerable Buying Power

In this article, BeInCrypto takes a look at on-chain indicators like the Stablecoin Supply Ratio (SSR) and the (USDT) supply on exchanges, in order to determine how much buying power stablecoins currently have over the entire bitcoin (BTC) supply. Furthermore, we analyze the Stock-to-Flow (STF) model to see if it’s...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy