Boy, 16, arrested in fatal Las Cruces shooting

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Las Cruces last weekend. Las Cruces police said Friday the boy was arrested based on a tip investigators received when they released surveillance camera photos of a car. Authorities believe the boy is responsible for the Sunday morning shooting of Matthew Portillo. Police did not release the teen’s name because he is a juvenile. He faces charges of murder and tampering with evidence.