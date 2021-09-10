CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Boy, 16, arrested in fatal Las Cruces shooting

By Associated Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Las Cruces last weekend. Las Cruces police said Friday the boy was arrested based on a tip investigators received when they released surveillance camera photos of a car. Authorities believe the boy is responsible for the Sunday morning shooting of Matthew Portillo. Police did not release the teen’s name because he is a juvenile. He faces charges of murder and tampering with evidence.

