LGBTQ Center Celebrates 10th Year Anniversary with Rainbow Callout

1972, a community center operated by KCARC, is reopening to the general public on Saturday after closing at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic more than a year ago. “We’re calling them Super Saturdays, and we hope to offer them through the end of the year,” said Steve Beaman, 1972’s assistant facility coordinator. “We’ve got a lot of things we’re working on, from programming to activities, for next year, but for now, we just want to get back open.”

KNOX COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO