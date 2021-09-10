CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cook County, IL

Mayor Lightfoot calls for investigation into Alderman Gardiner’s use of demeaning language toward women in texts, reports of retaliation toward his critics

By nadignewspapers@aol.com
nadignewspapers.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMayor Lori Lightfoot has called for the city Inspector General to investigate Alderman James Gardiner (45th) following the release of private text messages between Gardiner and a former ward staffer in which demeaning remarks were made about several people and retaliation reportedly was sought against some critics. At a Sept....

nadignewspapers.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cook County, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
County
Cook County, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lori Lightfoot
Reuters

Navalny allies accuse YouTube, Telegram of censorship in Russian election

MOSCOW, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's allies accused YouTube and Telegram of censorship on Saturday after the video platform and messaging app restricted access to their anti-government voting recommendations for Russia's parliamentary election. Navalny's allies already accused Alphabet's (GOOGL.O) Google and Apple of buckling under Kremlin...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy