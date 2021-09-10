Mayor Lightfoot calls for investigation into Alderman Gardiner’s use of demeaning language toward women in texts, reports of retaliation toward his critics
Mayor Lori Lightfoot has called for the city Inspector General to investigate Alderman James Gardiner (45th) following the release of private text messages between Gardiner and a former ward staffer in which demeaning remarks were made about several people and retaliation reportedly was sought against some critics. At a Sept....nadignewspapers.com
Comments / 1